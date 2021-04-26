Prep girls soccer roundup: Oak Grove rallies to spoil Van Horn's perfect record

The Examiner staff

Oak Grove scored three unanswered goals to hand the Van Horn girls soccer team its first loss of the season.

Oak Grove took the lead on a late penalty kick to claim a 3-2 non-conference victory Friday at Oak Grove’s Panther Stadium.

“Such a great team win. Senior night couldn’t have ended better,” Oak Grove coach Zach Herzig said.

Van Horn grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first 25 minutes when freshman Adrianna Lara scored in the 15th and 25th minutes – both on assists from Cordilia Payne.

But Oak Grove (10-2) shut down the Falcons (10-1) from there as Jordan Hall scored two goals and Annika Holtorf added one.

The Panthers have won seven straight.

SMITHVILLE 8, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: William Chrisman suffered its second straight 8-0 loss to finish fourth in the North Kansas City Invitational.

The Bears (4-9) fell to Smithville in the third-place game Saturday at Staley High School after falling 8-0 to Platte County in Friday’s semifinals.

ST. MICHAEL 1, ST. PIUS X 0: A stellar defensive effort helped St. Michael the Archangel Catholic claim its third win in four games Friday.

Victoria Swingle scored off an assist from Sophia VanHorn for the only goal the Guardians would need for the road win. Goalkeeper Kayce Cooper earned the shutout with help from defenders Lauren Rybowicz, Demi Vanbebber, Sophia Roccaro and Katelyn Daugherty.