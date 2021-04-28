Prep girls soccer roundup: Second-half barrage boosts Indians to win

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls soccer team built a 4-0 lead with an early second-half barrage and held on for a Suburban Middle Six Conference victory Tuesday.

Emma Le and Aliyah Ayala each scored two goals as the Indians downed host Belton 4-2.

“A fantastic team win tonight,” Fort Osage coach Michael Brown said. “Every player worked hard, did their job and stayed plugged in for the entire match.”

Le gave Fort Osage a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal in the 31st minute.

Ayala scored both of her goals just three minutes apart, starting in the 43rd minute, for a 3-0 lead.

Le notched her second goal two minutes after Ayala’s second goal for a 4-0 advantage.

Belton scored goals in the 49th and 59th minutes but Fort Osage (7-6, 4-1 Middle Six) held on for the win.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 6, RAYTOWN 2: Karis Ramel and J’Lea Berry each scored two goals to lift William Chrisman to its second straight win Tuesday.

Emma Gervy added a goal and an assist and Raigan Keltner also scored a goal as Chrisman improved to 5-9 overall and 2-3 in the Suburban Middle Six.

Berry and Cameron Wells also earned assists.

LIBERTY 4, BLUE SPRINGS 1: Blue Springs suffered its 11th straight loss with a setback at Liberty in a Suburban Big Eight match Tuesday.

The Wildcats, who also lost 2-0 to Pembroke Hill Monday, dropped to 1-12 overall and 0-9 in the conference.

Liberty led 1-0 at halftime. C.J. Cowick scored on a set piece in the 70th minute for Blue Springs’ lone goal.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Springs South kept it close until the end when undefeated host Lee’s Summit West pulled away.

South trailed 1-0 at halftime and maintained that until late when the Titans tacked on two goals.

“I loved the effort tonight,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “Although the score doesn’t prove it, we played a great Titan team very well. … We fought hard all night and gave the undefeated conference leaders a battle.”

Blue Springs South dropped to 5-9 overall and 1-7 in the conference while Lee’s Summit West improved to 11-1 overall and 9-0.

PARK HILL 1, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Park Hill prevailed 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout to send Lee’s Summit North to a Suburban Big Eight loss Tuesday.

“Playing back to back days is always a challenge, especially when our conference is so tough,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said after his team dropped to 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference. “We knew going up to Park Hill would be a challenge for us and we were correct. Park Hill played more physical than the last time we saw them and that really gave us trouble for most of the first half.”

OAK GROVE 8, KNOB NOSTER 0: Annika Holtorf notched four goals to lead Oak Grove to a shutout win over Knob Noster in a Kansas City Cup pool play game Monday at Van Horn High School.

Goalkeeper Destiny Valentine earned the shutout, Meredith Forthofer added two goals and Makenna Gray and Caton Brown each notched a goal as the Panthers improved to 11-2.