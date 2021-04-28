Van Horn routs KC East to set girls soccer school record for wins in a season

Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Van Horn girls soccer coach Zach Wilson had just finished talking to his team following a 10-0 win over Kansas City East in the Kansas City Cup tournament.

The players walked off the field with rain still coming down when he stopped them and told them what the win meant. The shutout on Wednesday was win No. 12 on the season, which is believed to be the most in program history. In 2016, the Falcons went 11-10.

From 2009 to 2019, there were five 10-win seasons – matched when this year’s squad had a 10-game winning streak to open the season.

“It is crazy,” Van Horn junior Cordilia Payne said of the record. “We haven’t been as good as we are this year and we still have half a season left.”

Van Horn improved to 12-1 with the shutout over the East Bears – the ninth straight win over the school dating back to 2011 and the second this year. On April 9, Van Horn won 8-0 against the Bears (1-10).

The victory was the second in a row for Van Horn after losing to Oak Grove last week. In the first round of the Kansas City Cup on Monday, Van Horn blanked the Kauffman/University Academy team by scoring a season-high 12 goals.

Those wins gave the Falcons the Pool C win and secured a spot in a 7 p.m. Thursday semifinal against Lone Jack, the Pool B winner after a 3-1 win over Barstow.

The second round of the tournament on Wednesday featured a torrential downpour at the start but that didn’t slow down Van Horn.

The downpour put the game in jeopardy and activities director Chris Corrie worried the 4 p.m. start might be pushed back, but it wasn’t.

However, with lighting in the area, the players didn’t get on the field until 3:52. After a short warmup, the game started.

A minute into the game the Falcons scored and quickly moved to 3-0 lead a mere 10 minutes into the game

“It was crazy (early) in the first half and how drenched we were,” Payne said. “Our jerseys were sticking to us and our hair was drenched.”

The rain subsided some but there was a constant presence of Mother Nature throughout the short 40-minute game.

The goals were coming in bunches for Van Horn and the longest stretch without a goal came from the 11th to 19th minute. East pulled its starting goalkeeper with 14 minutes left and trailing 6-0.

Payne and sophomores Allie Christman and Anya Linstrom all had two goals for the Falcons.

Officials stats were not available postgame due to the rain making it impossible to take notes on the paper scorebook.

Wilson likes how his team has responded since a 3-2 loss to Oak Grove last week.

“We had a good practice after that and we played a good game on Monday,” he said. “We had another good practice yesterday and we came out and had a good game today.”

Oak Grove won Pool A and will meet Raytown South in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The winners meet in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

OAK GROVE 9, GUADALUPE 0: Annika Holtorf and Meredith Forthofer each scored a hat trick to lead Oak Grove past Guadalupe.

Jordan Hall and Kenzie Baxley also scored a goal each and the Panthers (12-2) got an own goal from the Aztecs. Goalkeeper Destiny Valentine recorded the shutout.