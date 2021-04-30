Prep girls soccer roundup: Van Horn earns chance to avenge only loss

The Examiner staff

The Van Horn girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season to its next opponent.

The Falcons will have a chance to avenge last Friday’s 3-2 loss to Oak Grove when they meet in the championship of the Kansas City Cup tournament Friday night after semifinal wins Thursday at Van Horn High School.

Van Horn edged a game Lone Jack team 3-2 while Oak Grove cruised to a 6-0 win over Raytown South.

Anya Linstrom scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 69th minute off an Adrianna Lara assist, to boost Van Horn (13-1).

Linstrom scored off an assist from Cordilia Payne in the 15th minute and Payne scored on a penalty kick about four minutes later.

Annika Holtorf kept her recent hot streak going, scoring four goals to power Oak Grove to its win over the Cardinals.

Holtorf has 11 goals in its first three games in the tournament.

Meredith Forthofer scored Oak Grove’s other two goals and goalkeeper Destiny Valentine recorded the shutout as the Panthers improved to 13-2.

The two meet in the KC Cup championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 0: Lee’s Summit North made a goal in the 65th minute stand up to hand rival Lee’s Summit West its first conference loss and snap its 11-game winning streak.

In the 65th minute, Ellie Stafford booted a corner kick to the back post. Ann Boehnlein got to the ball first off the bounce and hit a shot that went through the defense and past the West goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Maddie Sibbing and the Broncos (6-8, 5-4 Suburban Big Eight) held on from there for the shutout to hand the Titans (11-2, 9-1) their first loss since a 1-0 setback to Lee’s Summit in the season opener.

“Lee’s Summit West is a really good possession team and they found holes in our defense to play through to midfielders who could turn and break down our back line,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “Our goalkeeper and back line held up to the constant attacks. Maddie Subbing made a couple of diving saves to prevent goals. Our backs of Ellie Stafford, Sydni Wantland, Cali Siegmeier and Ann Boehnlein did a nice job of breaking up play to feet and tracking down penetrating passes.”

LIBERTY 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Springs South couldn’t recover after Liberty scored two goals in the first half for a Suburban Big Eight win Thursday.

Blue Springs South dropped to 5-10 overall and 2-7 in the conference with its sixth straight defeat.

LIBERTY NORTH 6, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs dropped to 1-13 overall and 0-10 in the Suburban Big Eight with a loss at Liberty North Thursday.

BELTON 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: Belton claimed a Suburban Middle Six win to halt William Chrisman’s two-game winning streak.

The Bears dropped to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

ST. MICHAEL 5, HARRISONVILLE 1: Victoria Swingle scored four goals as St. Michael the Archangel Catholic downed visiting Harrisonville despite being shorthanded.

“Missing some players, but so proud of how this team stepped up to fill the void,” Guardians coach Mary Kroening said.

Sophia VanHorn scored the other goal for St. Michael (8-3), which was won three straight.