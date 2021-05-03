Prep girls soccer roundup: Broncos fall in OT after tying Ray-Pec late

The Examiner staff

The Lee’s Summit North girls soccer team’s comeback didn’t result in a win Monday.

The Broncos scored with about four minutes left to tie it but host Raymore-Peculiar scored in the third minute of overtime to claim a 2-1 Suburban Big Eight victory.

Ray-Pec scored with about 14 minutes left to take the lead. But Ellie Stafford scored on a shot off an Ashley Borron throw-in to tie it and send it into overtime.

“Playing at Ray-Pec is always tough. They play hard and really battle all night long,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “From the start Ray-Pec had more energy and drive than we did which put us on our heels.

“In the second half we started out much better and we generated multiple scoring chances. We got Ashley behind their back line a couple of times but could not get the finishing touch. On a couple of corners we had multiple shots on goal but the Ray-Pec defensive wall didn't break.”

Ray-Pec scored the game-winner on a counterattack in overtime to drop the Broncos to 6-9 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

LONE JACK 5, FORT OSAGE 4: Lone Jack outscored host Fort Osage 2-1 in the second half to break a 3-3 deadlock and claim a non-conference win Monday.

Aliyah Ayala and Emma Le both scored two goals for the Indians, who dropped to 7-8.

PARK HILL 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Park Hill finished its chances but host Blue Springs South failed to in a Suburban Big Eight home loss Monday.

Park Hill took a 2-0 halftime lead and added an insurance goal in the second half.

“(We) worked hard and had chances early in the game, but Park Hill had some tremendous finishes,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said after his team fell to 5-11 overall and 2-8 in the conference with its seventh straight loss.

GRAIN VALLEY 1, INCARNATE WORD 1: Grain Valley couldn’t hold on to a lead late in a tie with visiting Incarnate Word Academy of St. Louis Saturday.

Raena Childers scored on a header off an Annabelle Totta corner kick in the 55th minute to put Grain Valley ahead.

Incarnate Word, though, scored about two minutes later. No overtime was played as Grain Valley moved to 13-1-1.