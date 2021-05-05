Prep girls soccer roundup: Grain Valley routs Bears to stay unbeaten in conference

The Examiner staff

After William Chrisman pulled within one goal late in the first half, the Grain Valley girls soccer team asserted its dominance.

The Eagles quickly countered with two goals in the final two minutes of the first half to extend the lead to 4-1 and went on to a 9-1 rout of the Bears Tuesday to remain undefeated in the Suburban Middle Six.

“I thought we played particularly well in the second half,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “We created a lot and really limited their chances.”

Raena Childers scored the first of four goals and Emma Thiessen scored the first of her hat trick as Grain Valley grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Arianna Paprocki scored on an assist from J’Lea Berry with about five minutes left in the first half to cut the Eagles’ lead in half.

But Childers scored again and Annabelle Totta also notched a goal in the final two minutes of the half.

Childers and Thiessen then each added two goals and Kylee Bragaw scored in the second half as the Eagles improved to 14-1-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

Chrisman suffered its fourth straight loss to drop to 4-11 overall and 2-5 in the Middle Six.

VAN HORN 4, KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 1: Van Horn scored three second-half goals to break a 1-1 halftime tie for a Crossroads Conference win over host Kansas City Christian Tuesday at the Olathe District Activities Center.

Anya Linstrom scored off an Alexandria Christman assist in the 26th minute to tie it 1-1.

Christman put the Falcons (14-2, 4-0 Crossroads) ahead for good with a goal in the 55th minute.

Adrianna Lara notched a goal in the 68th minute and Linstrom capped the scoring with her second goal.

LIBERTY NORTH 4, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: Blue Springs South held a strong Liberty North team scoreless at halftime but couldn’t match that in the second half in a Suburban Big Eight home loss Tuesday.

“(We) had a tremendous effort to hold talented Liberty North to 0-0 at halftime,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “Unfortunately, we couldn't keep them contained in the second half.”

Braylee Childers scored on a free kick for the Jaguars’ lone goal as they dropped to 5-12 overall and 2-9 in the conference with their seventh straight loss.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 2, BLUE SPRINGS 0: A tough season for a young and shorthanded Blue Springs team continued with a shutout loss to visiting Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday.

The Wildcats dropped to 1-14 overall and 0-11 in the Suburban Big Eight with their 13th straight loss.

OAK GROVE 4, WARRENSBURG 1: Kenzie Baxley scored a hat trick as Oak Grove downed Warrensburg to keep pace in the Missouri River Valley Conference West race.

The Panthers (15-2) improved to 5-1 in the MRVC West, trailing only 4-0 Pleasant Hill.