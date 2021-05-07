Prep girls soccer roundup: Ayala breaks Fort Osage school career record for goals

The Examiner staff

Aliyah Ayala now owns the Fort Osage girls soccer career goals record.

She needed three entering Thursday’s match at Raytown to break the mark and she got just that with a hat trick in the Indians’ 7-0 rout of the Blue Jays.

“Aliyah played well and we're proud she broke the career record,” Fort Osage coach Michael Brown said of the senior forward who has signed to play collegiately at Emporia State University. “Even more impressive that she didn't get to play her junior year season due to the COVID-19 cancellation.”

Ayala’s three goals gives her 117 for her career.

Macie Smith also scored a hat trick Thursday to help power the Indians past Raytown. Morgan Watkins also added a goal as they improved to 9-8 overall and 6-2 in the Suburban Middle Six Conference.

GRAIN VALLEY 6, BELTON 0: Emma Thiessen scored two first-half goals and Raena Childers had a hat trick in the second half as Grain Valley routed visiting Belton to remain undefeated in the Suburban Middle Six.

“We were really pleased with our speed of play and ball movement tonight,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “Did a great job keeping the ball, which made it tough for Belton to get anything going offensively. We are just trying to fine-tune some things and prepare ourselves for postseason play.”

Thiessen scored goals on assists from Childers and Sevi Aumua and Annabelle Totta, who assisted in Childers’ second goal in the second half, scored off a Meghan Knust assist for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Childers added her hat trick and goalkeeper Camihle Williams completed her shutout as the Eagles improved to 15-1-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference in their eighth straight game without a loss. Belton dropped to 7-4 and 5-3.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 5, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 3: Blue Springs South rallied but couldn’t overcome a 4-1 halftime deficit in a Suburban Big Eight loss to host Ray-Pec Thursday.

“A valiant effort, down many players and tired legs, but Ray-Pec’s four goals in the first half were too much to overcome,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “We managed to get a few goals back in the second half. Our attack came alive and was encouraging. The girls continue to battle and show great character.”

Gwen Maggard scored on a Maddie Rosenblum assist for the Jaguars in the first half.

Braylee Childers scored on an assist from Khaliana Garrett and later on a penalty kick for South (5-13, 2-10 Big Eight).

VAN HORN 8, ST. JOSEPH BENTON 0: Anya Linstrom scored a hat trick in the first 29 minutes to spark Van Horn to a shutout of visiting St. Joseph Benton Thursday.

Adrianna Lara also scored a pair of first-half goals and assisted on Linstrom’s final goal as the Falcons jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead.

Yesenia Cardenas and Alexandria Christman scored a minute apart early in the second half for the Falcons (15-3).

LIBERTY NORTH 4, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1: Host Liberty North used a fast start to send Lee’s Summit North to a Suburban Big Eight loss Thursday.

The Eagles scored three goals in the first 18 minutes to take control and held the Broncos (6-10, 5-6 Big Eight) scoreless until Natalie Allen scored off a pass from Cali Siegmeier with just under one minute left.

“We faced several challenges due to players out with injuries so we had to move some players around and play girls out of position,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “The girls did a good job of battling through those challenges as well as the challenge of facing a very strong Liberty North team.”