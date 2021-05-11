Grain Valley edged by Smithville

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley girls soccer team took Smithville to the brink before falling 2-1 to the host Warriors Monday.

Smithville scored two goals two minutes apart in the second half to snap Grain Valley’s eight-game unbeaten streak and drop the Eagles to 15-2-1 overall.

“Very tough game where we faced a lot of adversity. Smithville was very physical and really made it difficult for us to keep possession,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “I thought we were unlucky not to score another goal or two. We hope to take this as a growth opportunity for us to get better heading into the postseason.”

Raena Childers scored on an Emma Thiessen assist in the 42nd minute to give Grain Valley a 1-0 lead.

But the Warriors (15-5) answered three minutes later to tie it and scored the game-winner two minutes after that.

LONE JACK 4, VAN HORN 3: Anya Linstrom scored two goals bit Van Horn fell when the Lone Jack Mules scored in the second overtime Monday.

Allie Christman scored an unassisted goal in the fifth minute for the Falcons.

Linstrom scored on an assist from Adrianna Lara in the 55th minute and Linstrom added an unassisted goal in the 70th minute to send it into overtime.

Erika Parrish made 14 saves for Van Horn (15-4).