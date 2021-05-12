Prep girls soccer roundup: Early goals lift Fort Osage past Chrisman

The Examiner staff

Two early goals led the Fort Osage girls soccer team past rival William Chrisman Tuesday.

Emma Le scored in the second minute and Macie Smith struck for a goal in the eighth minute as the Indians went on to a 4-1 Suburban Middle Six victory over the host Bears.

Le scored again in the 38th minute to put the Indians ahead 3-0 at halftime.

Karis Ramel cut the deficit to 3-1 for Chrisman (5-12, 3-6 Middle Six) when she scored on an assist from Emma Gervy in the 59th minute.

Aliyah Ayala added to her school career goals record by knocking in a bicycle kick attempt in the 70th minute to seal it for Fort Osage (10-8, 7-2).

VAN HORN 8, BISHOP WARD 0: Anya Linstrom had two goals and an assist and Cordilia Payne scored two goals to lead Van Horn to a rout of Bishop Ward Tuesday.

Adrianna Lara, Ciella Mupenda, Allie Christman and Xitlalic Aguilar each added one goal as Van Horn improved to 16-4.

OAK GROVE 1, HARRISONVILLE 0: Oak Grove staved off a challenge from host Harrisonville to win its 14th straight.

Jordan Hall scored in the 59th minute as the Panthers improved to 17-2 overall and finished 7-1 in the MRVC.

ST. MICHAEL 4, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 1: Sophie VanHorn scored two goals as St. Michael the Archangel Catholic topped host Summit Christian Academy in the second round of the SCA Cup tournament.

Victoria Swingle and Kyndal Putthoff each added a goal as the Guardians improved to 13-4.