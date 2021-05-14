Prep girls soccer roundup: Fort Osage second in conference

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls soccer team’s only two conference losses were to No. 2-ranked Grain Valley.

The Indians secured sole possession of second place in the Suburban Middle Six with a 4-2 home victory over Belton in their regular season finale Thursday.

Fort Osage (11-8), which finished 8-2 in the conference, took a 1-0 halftime lead on a goal by Emma Le in the fifth minute.

Le scored again in the 46th minute and Macie Smith added another three minutes later to build the lead to 3-0.

After Belton scored in the 53rd minute, Le completed her hat trick in the 69th minute to secure the win.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 6, RAYTOWN 1: Cameron Wells scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead Chrisman to a rout of host Raytown in the regular season finale.

Emma Gervy and J’Lea Berry each added a goal and an assist, Aariana Paprocki scored a goal and Raigan Keltner had an assist as the Bears (6-12, 4-6 Suburban Middle Six) built a 6-0 lead.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 4, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Ashley Borron had a goal and two assists to lead Lee’s Summit North to a Suburban Big Eight victory over host Blue Springs in the regular season finale Thursday.

Cassidy Calvin, Lauren Draney and Trinity Wheeler also added goals and Ellie Stafford had an assist for the Broncos (7-12, 6-8 Big Eight), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Maddie Sibbing recorded the shutout as Blue Springs finished the regular season at 2-17 overall and 1-13 in the Big Eight.

PARK HILL 1, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Park Hill scored with about four minutes left to thwart Blue Springs South’s upset bid.

“Played very well tonight only to fall late to a good Park Hill team,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “Siman Loethen was great in goal for us, allowing a chance to win until late. We hope this energy and teamwork will transfer well to district playoffs next week.”