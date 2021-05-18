District girls soccer roundup: Grain Valley's Childers surpasses 100 career goals in semifinal rout

The Examiner staff

Grain Valley’s Raena Childers took only three seasons to amass 100 career goals.

The senior midfielder scored five Monday to surpass that milestone and lead the Eagles to a 14-0 mercy-rule rout of Ruskin in the Class 3 District 14 girls soccer semifinal at Grain Valley High School.

“Pretty incredible for her to do as a midfielder and in only three seasons after not getting a season last spring,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said of Childers, a University of Kansas signee who now sits at 102 career goals.

Freshmen Annabelle Totta and Emma Thiessen each had two goals as the No. 2-ranked Eagles advanced to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. district championship game against Fort Osage, a 9-1 winner over Raytown South in the other semifinal.

“They are very well coached. We expect them to make it a very tough game and know we will need to be at our best,” Nichol said of Fort Osage, which finished second to Grain Valley in the Suburban Middle Six Conference race.

Morgan Solomon scored her first varsity goal and Lexie Arreguin, Kylie Barnett, Sevi Aumua and Sophie Broockerd each added one goal for Grain Valley (18-2-1). Camihle Williams recorded the shutout.

FORT OSAGE 9, RAYTOWN SOUTH 1: Emma Le scored five goals to lead Fort Osage into the Class 3 District 14 championship game with a rout of Raytown South Monday.

Le scored in the fifth, sixth, 12th and 24th minutes and Ishbel Wilson scored in the 10th minute to give the Indians a 5-0 lead early.

Macie Smith scored in the 32nd minute and Le scored her fifth in the 38th before Raytown South got on the board.

Smith scored again in the 49th minute and Aliyah Ayala ended it early on the eight-goal mercy rule in the 70th.

The second-seeded Indians meet top-seeded Grain Valley in the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Grain Valley High School.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 8, TRUMAN 0: Lauren Draney assisted on Natalie Allen’s goal and scored one herself in the first three minutes to spark Lee’s Summit North to a rout of Truman in a Class 4 District 13 semifinal Monday at Blue Springs South High School.

“In our district semifinal match we wanted to set the tone for our postseason with quality play from the start,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “We wanted to be attacking in our play, find ways to adjust and stay organized defensively. We were able to accomplish all three of these. … We showed a maturity in our play that we had not shown yet this season.”

Allen and Ellie Stafford each scored two goals as the Broncos (8-12) advanced to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. championship game against host Blue Springs South.

Ashley Borron, Stafford and Myah Frashier also scored to put the Broncos ahead 5-0 at halftime.

Stafford and Allen scored in the first four minutes of the second half and Cali Siegmeier ended it early on the eight-goal mercy rule by booting in a direct kick.

“Our possession was sharp and we found gaps to play through behind the Truman back line,” Kelley said. “Defensively we did a good job of keeping Truman from getting much rhythm or attack. Our back line kept the ball in our attacking half by being aggressive and winning any ball played forward. Our midfield was also solid in winning any ball in the air.”

Truman finished its season at 4-12.

OAK GROVE 8, BOONVILLE 0: Annika Holtorf and Kealyn Wilkinson each scored a hat trick as Oak Grove routed Boonville Monday at Oak Grove’s Panther Stadium to advance to Wednesday’s Class 2 District 5 semifinals.

Meredith Forthofer and Kenzie Baxley each added a goal and Destiny Valentine earned the shutout as the second-seeded Panthers improved to 18-2 overall.

Oak Grove plays host to No. 3-seeded Kirksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday. No. 5 Odessa meets top-seeded Columbia Father Tolton in the other semifinal at 6:30 p.m. The championship is set for 6 p.m. Friday.