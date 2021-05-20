Raena Childers leads Eagles to eighth straight district title

The Examiner staff

Raena Childers added four more goals to her collection and the Grain Valley girls soccer team added another district title.

Childers, a senior midfielder, pushed her goals total to 106 for her career to lead the host Eagles to a 5-0 win over Fort Osage in the Class 3 District 14 championship game Wednesday night.

Childers scored both goals to give Grain Valley a 2-0 halftime lead and send the Eagles to their eighth straight district title.

“Thought we played very well tonight,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said after his team improved to 19-2-1 and advanced to a Class 3 sectional playoff Tuesday. “Congrats to Mike (Brown) and Fort on a good season. They made it difficult tonight and their keeper (Kylee Gorbet) played great.

“For us we wanted to focus on the speed of our ball movement and fine-tuning our passing. We definitely got better tonight and are excited to move on to the next round.”

The Eagles will travel to face District 13 champion Camdenton at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Childers, who has signed with Kansas, knocked in a corner kick from Annabelle Totta in the 10th minute to give Grain Valley the only goal it needed.

In the 25th minute, Rian Handy booted a strong kick from 25 yards out but Gorbet made the save. Childers corralled the rebound and knocked it in to make it 2-0.

Totta set up Emma Thiessen for a goal early in the second half. Totta beat a defender to the left corner and sent a cross to Thiessen, who booted it in.

Thiessen then set up Childers on the final two goals. Childers booted in a shot from 25 yards out in the 46th minute and then scored on a give-and-go with Thiessen in the 61st minute.

“Our girls played extremely hard tonight,” Fort Osage coach Michael Brown said after his team concluded a 12-9 season. “Although the result didn't go our way, we worked hard for all 80 minutes. We had some chances and were a bit unlucky not to convert them. We're so proud of the girls and we wish Grain Valley luck moving forward in sectionals.”

OAK GROVE 8, KIRKSVILLE 0: Oak Grove advanced to Friday’s Class 2 District 5 championship with a rout of Kirksville in a semifinal Wednesday at Oak Grove’s Panther Stadium.

Jordan Hall tallied five of those goals as the Panthers advanced to meet Columbia Father Tolton Catholic in the title game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Annika Holtorf added two goals and Meredith Forthofer also scored as Oak Grove improved to 19-2.