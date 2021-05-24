Guardians, Panthers advance to state quarterfinals

The Examiner staff

The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic girls soccer team is headed to the state quarterfinals.

The Guardians, on the strength of two goals from Victoria Swingle, blanked Lone Jack 4-0 Friday in Stover, Mo., to capture the Class 1 District 7 title.

St. Michael, which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 1 Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association state power rankings, improved to 16-4 and advanced to a state quarterfinal against No. 6-ranked St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond (13-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Raytown South High School.

Swingle scored on an assist from Maddie Shatto to put the Guardians ahead 1-0.

Swingle made it 2-0 with a goal in the 46th minute. About five minutes later, Sophia VanHorn scored on a direct kick after a foul.

Shatto capped the scoring in the 53rd minute by converting a penalty kick to complete the win over the third-ranked Mules.

OAK GROVE 1, COLUMBIA FATHER TOLTON 0: Oak Grove outlasted Columbia Father Tolton Catholic in a penalty kick shootout to capture the Class 2 District 5 title and advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinals.

Oak Grove (20-2), which is ranked fourth in the coaches’ state power rankings, will face No. 5 Bolivar (19-6) at Panther Stadium at noon Saturday for a berth in the state final four.

“Such an incredible win,” Oak Grove coach Zach Herzig said. “I’m so proud of these girls! It feels good to be district champs!”

Destiny Valentine earned the shutout for the Panthers, making a save on the final attempt in the shootout to give Oak Grove the win after the game was scoreless after regulation and two overtimes.