Oak Grove girls soccer blanked by St. Charles in Class 2 state semifinal

By The Examiner staff

FENTON, Mo. — The Oak Grove girls soccer team came close to a spot in the Class 2 state championship game.

The Panthers kept Friday’s state semifinal scoreless until St. Charles midfielder Breanna Holloway scored off a rebound from 7 yards out in the 70th minute to send Oak Grove to a 1-0 loss in its first state final four appearance at World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

Oak Grove goalkeeper Destiny Valentine made five of her seven total saves in the first half to keep the Panthers in it and keep it scoreless at halftime.

The Panthers, who dropped to 21-3, will face Missouri River Valley Conference West rival Pleasant Hill in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park. One of Oak Grove’s three losses this season was a 1-0 setback to Pleasant Hill on April 1. The Panthers had won 18 straight until Friday’s loss.

Oak Grove managed just two shots Friday – both in the second half, including only one on goal by Kealyn Wilkinson. The Pirates managed 26 shots, including eight on goal.

St. Charles (15-8) will face Ursuline Academy (12-6-1), a 5-2 winner over Pleasant Hill, in the state championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.