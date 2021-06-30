2021 Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Grain Valley's Raena Childers follows in sisters' footsteps

By Michael Smith

Former Grain Valley girls soccer head coach Tyler Nichol admits he’s been fortunate.

He’s had three elite level players come through his program in his eight years at the helm of the Eagles. And all with the same last name – Childers.

The third Childers to come through the program, Raena, had a stellar final high school season. The senior midfielder was named to the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Class 3 all-state first team and was honored as the Class 3 state co-offensive player of the year with Fort Zumwalt South’s Brooke Cattoor after leading the Eagles to a state runner-up finish.

Not only is she the third Childers sister to come through the program, because of her standout season, she is the third to win The Examiner Girls Soccer Player of the Year award, following sisters Reighan and Rylan.

It’s a huge honor to have an accomplishment just like (Reighan and Rylan),” Childers said. “I am super excited for myself and the season I got to play.”

Childers credits a lot of her skill to her father Brad Childers, who is a soccer coach at Metropolitan Community College and with the Futura FC club.

“He’s super, super busy, so he didn’t make many of my games, but he’s always supported me,” Childers said. “I am always asking him for advice on and off the field. He is also a club soccer coach in addition to coaching at MCC and he owns a lawn mowing business. He’s a huge support for me.”

And one he always told Raena that one of the most important things she needs to do as a soccer player is keep her cool, which has helped her on the field.

“One of the big things is to play hard for the right reasons, meaning don’t go into a tackle wanting to get revenge on a player,” Childers said. “Go in wanting to compete for my team and doing it for the right reasons and keeping my head.”

And she had to approach the game that way while being constantly man-marked and drawing most of the attention of the opponent’s defense.

“I drew a lot of attention so I had to get used to pulling myself away from the ball,” Childers said. “I would create space for myself by doing that. But my teammates made a big impact, as well, with the ball movement and being able to score themselves.”

When Childers came to the Eagles as a freshman, Nichol noted that she didn’t like to shoot the ball much. As a natural midfielder, she was more of a passer and eventually had to develop into the scorer she became later in her career.

“She really didn’t want to shoot that much at all and wanted to be more of a facilitator,” Nichol said. “She was really good at being a playmaker, but she was really good at shooting with both feet. She eventually became more aggressive with shooting the ball and became an elite shot maker.”

This season, she showed her offensive prowess by scoring 57 goals and dishing out 19 assists. That helped her lead Grain Valley to its first ever Class 3 state final four appearance in which the team finished second, falling 5-2 to Fort Zumwalt South in the state championship game.

That accomplishment was something Childers had predicted before the season even started.

“Raena was so competitive, one of the most competitive players to come through the program,” Nichol said. “She really wanted to win and that mentality carried over to the other players. She told them before the season that we were going to state. She helped get her teammates to buy into that.”

Added Childers: “I knew with hard work and us building our chemistry, that we would have a good shot at making it to state. I just had a feeling in my gut that we were going to state.”

Now that she’s done with high school soccer, Childers turns her attention to the University of Kansas team, for which she will get to play with her sister, Rylan, who will be a senior midfielder in the fall, as well as Blue Springs South graduate Brie Severns (the 2019 Examiner Player of the Year), a forward, and Lee’s Summit North graduate Sarah Peters, the starting goalkeeper.

“I am excited,” Childers said. “The players are going to be a lot tougher and faster. (Rylan) will help me through the next two years of playing college soccer.”

2021 Examiner All-Area Girls Soccer

FIRST TEAM

• Forward: Annika Holtorf, jr., Oak Grove — 39 goals, 30 assists, 108 points; MHSSCA Class 2 All-State first team; MHSSCA Class 2 State Co-Offensive Player of the Year; All-Region 3; all-district; All-MRVC West.

• Forward: Emma Le, jr., Fort Osage — 31 goals, 9 assists, 71 points; MHSSCA Class 3 All-Region 4; all-district, All-Suburban Middle Six.

• Forward: Cordilia Payne, jr., Van Horn — 29 goals, 13 assists, 71 points; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State honorable mention; All-Region 4; all-district, All-Crossroads Conference.

• Forward: Victoria Swingle, soph., St. Michael the Archangel Catholic — 37 goals, 16 assists, 90 points; MHSSCA Class 1 All-State first team; MHSSCA Class 1 state Co-Offensive Player of the Year; All-Region 4; MHSSCA Class 1 Region 4 Player of the Year; all-district.

• Forward: Emma Thiessen, fresh., Grain Valley — 29 goals, 23 assists, 81 points; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State first team (only freshman); All-Region 4; all-district, Suburban Middle Six.

• Midfielder: Aliyah Ayala, sr.., Fort Osage — 20 goals, 12 assists, 52 points; career school record for goals (122 in three seasons); MHSSCA Class 3 All-Region 4; all-district, All-Suburban Middle Six; signed with Emporia State.

• Midfielder: Braylee Childers, sr., Blue Springs South — 8 goals, 4 assists, MHSSCA Class 4 All-State second team; All-Region 4; all-district; All-Suburban Big Eight; signed with Missouri Southern.

• Midfielder: Raena Childers, sr., Grain Valley — 57 goals, 19 assists, 133 points; 108 career goals and 56 assists in just three seasons; led team to Class 3 state second-place finish; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State first team; MHSSCA Class 3 State Co-Offensive Player of the Year; All-Region 4; MHSSCA Class 3 Region 4 Player of the Year; All-Suburban Middle Six; signed with Kansas; 2021 Examiner Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

• Midfielder: Meredith Forthofer, sr., Oak Grove — 25 goals, 20 assists, 70 points; MHSSCA Class 2 All-State honorable mention; All-Region 3, all-district, All-MRVC West.

• Midfielder: Jordan Hall, sr., Oak Grove — 28 goals, 21 assists, 77 points; MHSSCA Class 2 All-State first team; All-Region 3; all-district; All-MRVC West.

• Midfielder: Anya Linstrom, soph., Van Horn — 46 goals, 26 assists, 118 points; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State second team; All-Region 4; all-district; Crossroads Conference Player of the Year.

• Midfielder: Annabelle Totta, fresh., Grain Valley — 17 goals, 18 assists, 52 points; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State second team; All-Region 4; all-district, All-Suburban MIddle Six.

• Defender: Sophie Broockerd, sr., Grain Valley — 4 goals, 1 assist; top defender for team that had 14 shutouts and allowed 11 goals in regular season and not one goal in the postseason until a 5-2 loss in state championship game; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State first team; All-Region 4; MHSSCA Class 3 Region 4 Co-Defensive Player of the Year; all-district; All-Suburban Middle Six.

• Defender: Audrey Forthofer, sr., Oak Grove — 11 assists; helped team to 15 shutouts; just 18 goals against in 25 games; MHSSCA All-Region 3; all-district; All-MRVC West.

• Defender: Khali Garrett, jr., Blue Springs South — 2 goals, 5 assists; MHSSCA Class 3 All-Region 4; all-district, All-Suburban Big Eight first team.

• Defender: Lauren Rybowicz, jr., St. Michael the Archangel — Team recorded 12 shutouts; allowed just 23 goals in 24 games; MHSSCA Class 1 All-State first team; All-Region 4; MHSSCA Class 1 Region 4 Defensive Player of the Year; all-district.

• Defender: Cali Siegmeier, jr., Lee's Summit North — 2 goals, 3 assists; MHSSCA Class 4 All-Region 4; all-district; All-Suburban Big Eight.

• Goalkeeper: Kayce Cooper, jr., St. Michael the Archangel — 12 shutouts, allowed 16 goals in 21 games; 145 saves; MHSSCA Class 1 All-State first team; All-Region 4; MHSSCA Class 1 Region 4 Goalkeeper of the Year; all-district.

• Goalkeeper: Maddie Sibbing, soph., Lee's Summit North — 7 shutouts in 20 games; 225 saves; 1.30 goals-against average; MHSSCA Class 4 All-State second team; MHSSCA Class 4 Region 4 Goalkeeper of the Year; All-Region 4; all-district; Suburban Big Eight Goalkeeper of the Year, All-Suburban Big Eight.

• Goalkeeper: Destiny Valentine, sr., Oak Grove — School-record 15 shutouts; 0.52 goals-against average; school record 13 goals allowed in 25 games; MHSSCA Class 2 All-State first team; MHSSCA Class 2 State Goalkeeper of the Year; All-Region 3; Class 2 Region 3 Goalkeeper of the Year; all-district; All-MRVC West.

SECOND TEAM

F: Ashley Borron, sr., Lee’s Summit North

F: Emma Gervy, jr., William Chrisman

F: Adrianna Lara, fresh., Van Horn

F: Gwen Maggard, fresh., Blue Springs South

F: Maddie Rosenblum, jr., Blue Springs South

MF: Kenzie Baxley, soph., Oak Grove

MF: Alexandria Christman, soph., Van Horn

MF: Meghan Knust, fresh., Grain Valley

MF: Maddie Shatto, soph., St. Michael the Archangel

MF: Sophia VanHorn, soph., St. Michael the Archangel

MF: Cameron Wells, soph., William Chrisman

D: Lexi Arreguin, jr., Grain Valley

D: Katelyn Daugherty, fresh., St. Michael the Archangel

D: Ellie Stafford, soph., Lee's Summit North

D: Cora Watkins, soph., Blue Springs South

GK: Gabby Elliott, sr., Blue Springs

GK: Camihle Williams, soph., Grain Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: CJ Cowick, sr., D; Caitlin Lagemann, fresh., MF/F; Lily Queen, sr., D; Blue Springs South: Emma Robinson, jr., D; Fort Osage: Morgan Watkins, jr., D; Grain Valley: Kylee Bragaw, fresh., MF; Lee's Summit North: Cassidy Calvin, sr., MF; Lauren Draney, sr., MF; Jill Frogge, sr., MF: Sydni Wantland, jr., D; Oak Grove: Peyton Coffman, soph., D; St. Michael the Archangel: Sophia Roccaro, soph., D; Demi Vanbebber, soph., D; Van Horn: Xitilac Aguilar, sr., MF; Erika Parrish, jr., GK; William Chrisman: J'Lea Berry, soph., MF; Raigan Keltner, sr., MF; AnneMarie McDonald, soph., D; Karis Ramel, soph., F.