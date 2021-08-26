Blue Springs South, Blue Springs volleyball welcome back fans in jamboree

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Chloe Kaminski looked into the upper deck bleachers and smiled.

"We have a crowd," said Kaminski, a senior at Blue Springs High School and two-time all-state outside hitter who has committed to Oklahoma. "I'd forgotten what it was like to play in front of fans. It was wonderful. It was electric. It got us all pumped up.”

South coach Mallori Perry – whose Blue Springs South Jaguars hosted the Wednesday night jamboree that also featured St. Teresa's and Park Hill South, a team that is coached by former South player and Van Horn High School coach Jackie Rathke – shared Kaminski's enthusiasm for a packed upper level of seats.

"We have some girls who have never played in front of a crowd," said Perry, as COVID-19 protocols kept many fans away last year, only allowing parents to watch their children. "That's why tonight is so special. We split with Blue Springs and competed against Park Hill South and St. Teresa's, but the main thing was that we got to play. And we got to play in front of fans."

Katie Straka, the longtime Blue Springs coach who was Perry's coach when she played for the Wildcats, agreed with her former player.

"Playing a different team – in a different colored uniform, after all you've done is play against your teammates – is a big deal," Straka said. "And playing in front of fans makes it even better. We needed to play someone else, and we got to play three very good teams tonight. We learned a lot, and I think tonight will help us get ready for our season opener next Monday."

That season opener is at home against Rathke's Park Hill South team.

"Mallori called me and invited us to the jamboree and it was such a great night," said Rathke, who coached at Van Horn last year. "Look at this crowd tonight – unbelievable! You know how well Blue Springs fans travel, and our fans really travel and you could hear all the South fans tonight. It was just an incredible night of volleyball."

This year marks the fourth season for Perry as the head coach of the Jaguars.

"She's the only coach I've had, and we all love her," junior outside hitter Tori Valentine said. "Tonight was great. We got to start off against Blue Springs and we split the two games, and Coach Perry was out there cheering us on. She's just such a great coach. She would do anything for us."

Senior setter Marti Strickert agreed.

"I wish I could tell you just how much we love Coach Perry," Strickert said. "We love her as much as she loves us – and she loves us a lot. And along with loving us, she is a great coach. We've all kind of grown up together and we're looking forward to the season.

"Tonight gets us ready for the season, and playing in front of our fans – and fans from the other schools – is great!"

Perry is the type of coach who knows when to have fun, and when to get down to business.

"Four years – all these girls have had me as a coach since they've been a part of the team, and that seems like such a long time ago," Perry said. "And here we are in year four. I love this team, I love what I do, I feel blessed to be at South with my girls and our coaches, and after tonight we're all pumped up and ready to go when the season begins."

Blue Springs junior outside hitter Maya Fergerson, who had four of the final five points – all on kills – in a 17-15 win over St. Teresa's, said the jamboree served many functions.

"First, it gave us an opportunity to play some of the best teams in the area," Fergerson said. "Second, it gave us the chance to play in front of a lot of fans, which we didn't get to do last year.

"And most importantly for me, it gave me the chance to play against another team and get out some of my nervousness. Tonight was fun, but I was nervous, wondering how I would do. We did all right, and I know I can play better, but I was happy overall with the way I played. So, we're all ready for next week when the real season starts."