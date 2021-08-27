Meet the 10 players to watch in Eastern Jackson County high school boys soccer this season

The 2021 high school boys soccer season kicks off Saturday.

Several Eastern Jackson County teams begin their seasons in tournaments, including an opening matchup between Truman and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in the Raytown South Tournament.

Four players return from The Examiner’s All-Area first team in 2020, including senior midfielder Diego Coronado, who helped lead Van Horn to the Class 3 state quarterfinals before a 2-1 loss to Pembroke Hill ended the Falcons’ run one win away from the state final four.

Blue Springs, led by current senior midfielder Caden Hoehns, claimed its first district title since 2007, but the Wildcats fell 4-1 to eventual state third-place finisher Jefferson City in a sectional playoff.

Blue Springs South had high hopes but was upset by Columbia Hickman in district play. Todd Findley, who has long served as the girls head coach and boys assistant coach, takes over as boys head coach, replacing Jon Grice, who was elevated to activities director following the retirement of Tim Michael.

All-state forward Jacksyn McIntyre returns to lead the Jaguars and is one of The Examiner’s 10 Boys Soccer Players to Watch for the upcoming season:

Diego Coronado, MF, Van Horn

The senior midfielder did a little bit of everything for the Falcons as a junior, totaling 13 goals and 17 assists while helping lead them to the Class 3 state quarterfinals.

Coronado, who earned all-state honorable mention honors last year, is expected to become Van Horn’s leader with the graduation of top scorer Edison Rios and goalkeeper Cooper Sumpter.

“As a center mid it is hard to score goals, but for Diego that was not a problem,” Van Horn coach Jesus Rodriguez said. “Diego is also a great defender in the middle for us. He had 26 tackles won during the season. His dribbling skills get him away in tight situations. Not to mention his strength allows him to retain the ball and keep possession for us. His freekick ability is a major plus for us. Not only in serving the ball, but he scored some beautiful goals from 20 yards out.”

Caden Hoehns, MF, Blue Springs

Hoehns was named all-region by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association after a junior season in which he led the Wildcats into the state playoffs for the first time in 13 years.

He tallied 10 goals and six assists to also earn All-Suburban Big Eight and all-district honors.

“One the top midfielders in conference. I believe he led all MF in total points. That’s saying a lot in our conference,” Wildcats coach Michael Palermo said. “… As a midfielder your job is to create goals and help your team win. That’s exactly what he did.”

Ben Lampe, D, Lee’s Summit North

Last year Lampe earned first-team all-conference honors in the Suburban Big Eight, one of the toughest soccer conferences in the state.

He returns to anchor the Broncos’ back line.

“Ben was our leader in the back. He grew into the role as a starter and did a great job of learning the role of center back,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “Ben was very good at stepping up to break up play and at winning the ball out of the air. He grew in his ability to play the ball out of the back for us.”

Keegan LeNeave, MF/F, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

The four-year starter will serve as the Guardians’ captain this season after coach Rob Putthoff lost four former all-state players to graduation.

LeNeave tallied 16 goals and six assists last year in a 12-7 season that ended with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Van Horn in the district championship game.

The senior also has experience with U.S. Club Soccer’s National Premier League and is being recruited by Division II and NAIA schools and junior colleges.

He moved from defender to forward last season after missing much of 2019 with a major injury. This year coach Rob Putthoff plans to use him in the midfield and at forward.

Jacksyn McIntyre, F, Blue Springs South

The lanky forward returns after a first-team all-state junior season that included 21 goals and 10 assists while competing in arguably the toughest soccer conference in the state.

He has committed to Johnson County (Kan.) Community College before his senior season.

Findley describes McIntyre as “a target forward that has speed and an uncanny ability to score. His work rate and energy fuels us.”

Javier Merino, GK, William Chrisman

The senior goalkeeper returns to lead the Bears after a 10-10 finish last year.

Merino was named the first-team all-conference and first-team all-district and was named district defensive player of the year and goalkeeper and co-player of the year in the Suburban Middle Six last season.

All six of his conference wins were shutouts.

Austin Schmitt, D, Grain Valley

Just a junior, this defender has already earned Class 3 all-state honors from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association each of his first two seasons in high school – honorable mention as a freshman and second team as a sophomore.

Schmitt, who will also kick for the football team, plays on the 05 Academy KCSG club team that competes nationally in the Midwest Regional League.

“Incredibly special player who communicates so well for us and is a natural leader on the field. Very high soccer IQ and is great in the air,” Eagles coach Brett Lewis said.

Homer Skidmore, MF, Blue Springs South

The senior defender/midfielder emerged as a force last season for the Jaguars, earning first-team All-Suburban Big Eight honors.

Skidmore, who looking to play in college at Division I Northern Illinois, still managed six goals and five assists last season while splitting time between defender and midfielder.

“A great versatile player that helps on defense and is a dangerous weapon in the midfield with pace and ball skill,” Findley said of Skidmore.

Lucca Smith, F, Fort Osage

Smith earned all-conference and all-district honors as a sophomore and looks to improve on his 12 goals and one assist from a year ago as he helps lead the Indians.

“Lucca was a very dangerous attacker that every team we played game planned for,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said. “He was also our lone forward and still was able to get free and create chances. He also created six PKs that other players on the team finished. He is unselfish that way.”

Jorge Venegas, MF, Van Horn

Venegas, who had four goals and four assists last year, will be asked to step up his scoring with the loss of Edison Rios and, combining with Diego Coronado, Jhonny De La Rosa and Enil Arteaga, should give the Falcons a strong midfield.

“Both Diego and Jorge are very technical players. Their ability to use that technical ability in tight spaces allows us to maintain possession,” Van Horn coach Jesus Rodriguez said. “Both players are left-footed and have a gifted left fitness and power shot. Diego has incredible dribbling skills. Hopefully he can become one of our leading scorers. Both Jorge and Diego along with Jhonny are over 6 feet tall. Something we have never had. This allows us to cover ground sideline to sideline.”

Others to keep an eye on

• Daniel Aguilar, sr., D, Van Horn

• Garrett Alsup, jr., MF/F, Blue Springs

• Enil Arteaga, jr., MF, Van Horn

• Jackson Bailey, sr., D, Lee’s Summit North

• Charles Beaty, soph., MF/F, Oak Grove

• Landon Bernhardy, jr., MF, Blue Springs

• Landon Binger, sr., D, Lee’s Summit North

• George Camburako, sr., GK, Lee’s Summit North

• Omar Cano, sr., MF/F, Truman

• Joseph Casebolt, jr., D, William Chrisman

• Kade Compton, sr., F, Grain Valley

• Angel Cornejo, jr., MF, Fort Osage

• Mitchell Cory, jr., MF, William Chrisman

• Jhonny De La Rosa, jr., MF, Van Horn

• Max Ellis, jr., D, St. Michael the Archangel

• Ali Fataki, jr., F, William Chrisman

• Luke Gaffney, sr., MF, St. Michael the Archangel

• Brandin Johnson, sr., D, Blue Springs South

• Blake Landaverry, sr., MF, Lee’s Summit North

• Joey Lorek, jr., GK, Blue Springs South

• Kobe Otano, sr., F, Van Horn

• Diego Perez, fresh., MF, Oak Grove

• Dylan Prater, sr., MF, Blue Springs South

• Charlie Putthoff, sr., F, St. Michael the Archangel

• Rhys Rippey, jr., GK, Fort Osage

• Will Rusk, sr., D, Blue Springs

• Xander Shepherd, soph., MF, Fort Osage

• Micah Siems, sr., MF, Grain Valley

• Owen White, jr., MF, Grain Valley

• Jake Wood, jr., D, Oak Grove