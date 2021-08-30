High school boys soccer scores, schedules and top performers

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER SCORES

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Raytown South Tournament 

Blue Springs 7, Raytown South 0

Van Horn 8, St. Pius X 0

Blue Springs South 8, North Kansas City 0

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 5, Truman 2  

Harrisonville Tournament 

Grain Valley vs. Liberty North 

Liberty Kickoff Tournament 

At Liberty Middle School 

Lee’s Summit North 4, Staley 0

MONDAY, AUG. 30 

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman 

Raytown South Tournament 

6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. North Kansas City 

Liberty Kickoff Tournament 

At Liberty Middle School 

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Gaudalupe Centers 

TUESDAY, AUG. 31 

5:30 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Oak Grove 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Odessa 

Raytown South Tournament

Semifinals

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

Winnetonka Tournament 

At Staley High School 

TBD — Fort Osage vs. TBD 