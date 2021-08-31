Freshman makes most of his chance to lift Blue Springs past Van Horn in 2OT

Derek Wiley

Special to The Examiner

The semifinal of the Raytown South Tournament between Blue Springs and Van Horn seemed destined to be determined by penalty kicks.

However, Abrahamm Rios had other plans.

With five minutes remaining in the second overtime period, the Blue Springs freshman dribbled past the Van Horn defense and put the ball in the back of the net to secure a 2-1 victory.

“I just had to step up and use all of my energy because most of the game I was just sitting on the bench,” said Rios, who did not enter the game until the 71st minute.

“I had to do something for the team. I actually thought I wasn’t even going to play. Hopefully, I don’t have to sit on the bench as much now.”

Tied 1-1 late in regulation, Blue Springs coach Michael Palermo was looking for a spark with fresh legs when he put Rios in the game.

“You could tell when he was making his runs, players had a hard time staying with him,” Palermo said. “What we’ve been working on with Abraham is confidence. We think he’s good enough and athletic enough to play. That’s (game-winning goal) huge for his confidence. It was awesome to see that.”

After a defensive battle for much of the first half, Blue Springs senior Caden Hoehns cashed in on a penalty kick to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute.

Two minutes later, Van Horn senior Kobe Otano answered with a goal to tie it 1-1.

Van Horn coach Jesus Rodriguez knew it would be just as difficult for the Falcons to score in the second half.

“Maybe 10 minutes into the second half I knew it was going to be tough for either team to score,” Rodriguez said. “Their defense was playing great. Our defense was playing great. I knew it was going to be a long game and the team that made the mistake was going to lose.”

That mistake by Van Horn set up the winning goal for Rios.

“Our legs were tired, but we cannot lose focus and let a guy dribble down the line and beat us like that,” Rodriguez said. “I was proud of the guys. I think they worked hard. I thought we matched up well. You have to keep that focus throughout the whole game.”

Blue Springs advances to the championship game after falling to Van Horn 2-0 in the finals last season.

“This (Van Horn) is a great team every year,” Palermo said. “It’s almost become a rivalry between the two of us. We always seem to meet.”

Blue Springs plays the winner of Blue Springs South and St. Michael the Archangel in the finals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re just excited we’re in the championship game again,” Palermo said. “We’re back where we want to be again.”

After winning the tournament last season, Van Horn will play for third place at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“I want us to create more chances from our wings,” Rodriguez said. “They didn’t create much this game. They weren’t being selfish enough with the ball. We would find them, and they’d play it right back to the middle. We want them to see if they can get a shot off or if they can take someone on down the line.”