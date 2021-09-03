Blue Springs South's Jacksyn McIntyre scores last-minute goal to edge rival Blue Springs

Derek Wiley

Special to The Examiner

Blue Springs South senior Jacksyn McIntyre was pumped.

Scoring the game-winning goal on a free kick in the final minute to win the Raytown South Tournament title Thursday night was plenty special.

Putting the ball in the back of the net against the program’s biggest rival, Blue Springs, made the moment even sweeter.

“It 100 percent means more beating them,” said McIntyre, trying to catch his breath after the Jaguars’ 2-1 victory in the tourney championship. “We always play better versus each other. It’s such a huge rivalry. You have to play hard. They played well. They were physical and got us tired a bit, but we got the scoreboard and that’s all that matters.”

McIntyre’s game-winning goal was set up by a handball foul with only 41 seconds remaining.

“We got a good opportunity,” said McIntyre, an all-state forward. “I saw the far post was open. I struck it and saw the back of the net ripple. The rest is history. It’s an amazing feeling. We have a bunch of great players. We’re bringing it (the championship) back to the right side of Blue Springs where it belongs.”

McIntyre scored the first goal of the night in just the third minute on a bicycle kick off a free kick from Dylan Prater to give Blue Springs South a quick 1-0 advantage.

“He’s just got that energy, that passion and knack that not every kid has at this level to attack and make something happen and put a quality shot on frame,” Blue Springs South coach Todd Findley said of McIntyre. “He gets you one (a goal) when you need it. It’s his work ethic and his desire. It’s almost unmatched from a lot of teams we play. Give him a lot of credit. The energy he gives us in our attack is key.”

The Jaguars, who shut out North Kansas City 8-0 and St. Michael the Archangel 3-0 to advance to the finals, led Blue Springs 1-0 at halftime, thanks in large part to the play of goalkeeper Joey Lorek.

“It starts with Joey Lorek in goal,” Findley said. “St. Michael’s game, he just stood on his head and made ridiculous saves. And tonight he did the same thing, scrambling around in the box, diving on balls. They (Blue Springs) worked so hard, but with Joey in the net, I feel pretty confident.”

The Jaguars did not allow their first goal of the season until Blue Springs senior Will Rusk scored on a header to tie it in the 65th minute.

“They’re a hard-working team and their energy gave us fits in the second half, took us out of our game and allowed them to tie it,” Findley said of the Wildcats. “We just got fortunate late that we stuck with it and got a nice break and finished it off. Their energy caused a lot of not great play on our part. I give the credit for that, for sure.”

Lorek’s saves kept the Jaguars in the game until McIntyre could be the hero.

“It means everything to me,” Lorek said. “I’m just looking for more trophies. I always love to beat Blue Springs. I hope to do it again.”

While Blue Springs coach Michael Palermo credited McIntyre for leading the Jaguars to victory, he was not pleased with the officiating, especially the late handball foul.

“That’s a good team and they have a very good forward that scored two goals,” Palermo said. “But when the officials get involved to the point to set those guys up to finish those goals, what do we do? The referees were just awful tonight. I’m not one to bash referees, but it was pathetic, and something needs to be done about it. Tonight, we had it stacked up against us and it wasn’t right. It wasn’t fair at all. I’m disappointed. We deserved to be in that game and the officials took it out of our hands.”

The Wildcats will get at least two more shots at their rival during the regular season. Blue Springs hosts the Jaguars on Sept. 29 and then travels to Blue Springs South on Oct. 25.