William Chrisman soccer's second-half barrage tops Grain Valley

Derek Wiley

Special to The Examiner

What a difference a half makes.

After getting shut out in the first 40 minutes, William Chrisman could not miss the net in the second half on its way to a come-from-behind 5-2 Suburban Middle Six Conference home victory over Grain Valley Tuesday.

“We needed to come out with more energy,” William Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “The energy wasn’t there in the first half. I thought we played fine defensively, just made a couple of bad mistakes in the first half to give up the goals.”

The Bears also changed their starting lineup and played with one less defender, switching from a 3-5-2 to a 4-5-1.

“I just felt like playing against Grain Valley, they don’t have that attacking presence that other teams have, so we could afford to move one of our defenders up top,” Schmidt said. “We still had enough speed with our three in the back that I thought we were safe still.”

Both of Grain Valley’s goals came off the foot of Austin Schmitt, the first in the 21st minute to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Schmitt, an all-state defender, then scored on a pass from a free kick by Owen White less than two minutes into the second half to give Grain Valley a 2-0 advantage.

“Especially on set pieces, he’s (Schmitt) really dangerous,” Grain Valley coach Brett Lewis said. “He has a big kick. He can shoot from 30 or 40 yards out and he’s dangerous because of his range. He helped us in that spot tonight.”

A goal by JanMarco Garcia finally put William Chrisman on the scoreboard in the 45th minute. Tyler Large then tied it 2-2 just two minutes later.

Mitchell Cory gave the Bears the lead in the 53rd minute, scoring on a free kick.

“We had to wake up,” said Cory, who added another goal in the 55th minute. “We needed more energy. We knew that we should beat this team. I think all of us stepped it up at halftime. We can’t go into games with our head high. We have to have energy the whole game, but I’m proud of my teammates and how we all stepped up.”

Euliser Alonzo-Chilel completed the scoring, putting the ball in the back of the net in the 62nd minute, as William Chrisman’s five goals came from four different players.

“That’s how it’s been all season,” Schmidt said. “Last game, we had six goals from six different people. It’s always spread around. So even if they are targeting one player, we have tons of other players that are involved on the stat sheet too. It was a group effort and seeing the ball go in the net for the first time. Grain Valley is a really good defensive team and that’s why I was happy to get a goal or two and then the train just kept going.”

Lewis hopes his team will learn from the loss.

“Hopefully, it’s a wakeup alarm for us,” Lewis said. “It’s a good growing moment, but also something you don’t want to see as a coach. I hate it. It makes me want to throw up.”

William Chrisman also took something from the win.

“If we get behind, we can refer back to this game,” Schmidt said. “We know that we have goals in us. We know we can’t let our head down and we have to keep going. We know that we’re never out of it.”