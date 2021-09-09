Blue Springs outlasts Grain Valley in tight battle

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Six years ago, if someone said the Blue Springs soccer program was struggling, that could be considered an understatement.

From 2015 to 2017, the Wildcats won just four games during that span and didn’t win a single conference game. From there, the program had nowhere to go up.

That’s exactly what it has done the past two seasons, having two winning records and winning 26 games combined between 2019 and 2020.

This year appears to be trending in the same direction, and Blue Springs showed how far the program has come against Grain Valley Wednesday at Moody Murry Memorial Field. While it was an ugly victory according to head coach Mike Palmero, the Wildcats did just enough to come away with a 1-0 non-conference victory.

“A few years ago, we would be 0-4 right now,” said Palermo, whose team improved to 3-1. “A winning record is always a good place to be.”

The Wildcats are an experienced team with 10 seniors and have the potential to make 2021 a special season. Just ask Grain Valley head coach Brett Lewis, who had high praise for Blue Springs.

“This is one of the better teams they have had in the past eight to ten years,” said Lewis, a former Blue Springs player and 2007 graduate. “They have a lot of talent and have a lot of guys who are versatile. I think Blue Springs is going to finish top three or four in that conference (Suburban Big Eight).”

While the time of possession was fairly even between both teams in the first half, Blue Springs took the edge in that category in the second, outshooting the Eagles 7-1. While the Wildcats struggled to put their chances away, they finally got one in the net with 6:53 remaining.

“Our distribution out of the back … We weren’t making the best decisions,” Palermo said. “We were forcing balls into pressure and letting them get shots on goal, which we don’t want to do. In the second half, we did a better job moving it from side to side and finding players. We didn’t score a lot, but we were more dangerous.”

Senior midfielder Isaac Schnakenberg dribbled the ball on the left side of the field and sent a cross near the right goalpost of the Grain Valley goal. An Eagles defender tried to clear the ball but accidently knocked it into the net for an own goal.

“I was looking for a ball in. We got a little lucky on that cross,” Schnakenberg said. “I thought Caden (Hoehns) hit it in at first. I thought it was my assist.

“We were pressing harder and working better as a team (in the second half). We were getting up the field and keeping possession.”

Added Palermo: “(Schnakenberg) was trying to get it to a runner coming from the back side. It happened to get tipped in. We will take what we can get.”

Grain Valley (1-3) only mustered one shot on goal in the second half and missed a golden chance in the first half, according to Lewis. But overall, he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I challenged our team to be mentally tough today, and they did that to the best of their ability,” Lewis said. “We played well against a really good Blue Springs team. We were more organized tonight.”

Blue Springs had some chances to add goals. In the first half, junior defender Aiden Bousman nearly slipped a shot inside the right post when Grain Valley goalkeeper Ryan Lampe was out of position, but senior Kade Compton was there just in time to clear it.

There were also a couple of shots from the Wildcats that just went over the crossbar and Lampe made a diving stop on a shot that appeared to be headed inside the left post. But even after all of the missing opportunities, the Wildcats limited Grain Valley’s opportunities to score.

“The defense really played great and showed out,” Blue Springs goalkeeper Camden Jackson said. “We did really well marking our men and not letting them get through to the box. We let them have a lot of possession but didn’t let them get many shots.”