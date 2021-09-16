With stars out, Van Horn High School soccer overcomes sluggish start for KC Cup win

Michael Smith

Donning a gray hoodie, glasses and red shorts, Van Horn senior forward Kobe Otano had his arms crossed as he looked on during his team’s pool play game against Lone Jack in the Kansas City Cup tournament.

Not too far from him was senior midfielder Jorge Venegas, wearing a T-shirt and shorts while recording the game on an iPad.

It was a rare moment when Falcons head coach Jesus Rodriguez held out his two top scorers from playing. He also rested junior Jhonny De La Rosa and sophomore Jefferson Rios.

Without two of his top two offensive threats and two other starters, Rodriguez saw his team struggle to score against a winless Mules team. However, the Falcons came back with a strong second half and earned a 7-1 victory Wednesday.

“If we played those four guys, we would have been done in the first half,” said Rodriguez, referring to the mercy rule. “We played a lineup we normally don’t have. I had a bunch of my (junior varsity) guys move up.”

Otano notched a hat trick during a 5-3 victory against Sumner Academy in Van Horn’s first tournament game. That performance put him in the team lead with eight goals. He’s taken the spot formerly held by all-state forward Edison Rios, who had been the Falcons’ primary scoring threat the last two seasons while earning All-America honors.

“I think I am doing really well right now,” Otano said. “I am looking forward to more hat tricks and more goals and helping my team get better.

“Finishing, I have improved a lot. My touch wasn’t that good when I was younger. It has gotten a lot better since then.”

It was his speed and strength up top that was missed by Van Horn. Early on in Wednesday’s game, the Falcons had several shots on goal but were unable to put away most of them. They held a 2-1 lead at halftime and Rodriguez said his team should have been up by more.

“Those chances we had, he would have buried every single one of them,” Rodriguez said of Otano. “I know for a fact.

“I call him (Romel) Lukaku (a star player for the English Premier League’s Chelsea club). He does the same things (as Lukaku). He’s a very strong player. Edison was more quick and dynamic. With Kobe, he’s a target and he’s a dynamic, speedy player. He’s also very shifty.”

Added senior midfielder Florencio Rojo: “It was frustrating at first not having our starting forward. He’s the one who puts away the goals most of the time.”

Otano missed the game because of concerns of COVID-19 exposure, so he missed school Wednesday. His test came back negative, so he was able to attend the game but not play due to missing school.

“At first, I was like, ‘Dang, I really want to play,’” Otano said. “I had to trust in my teammates. I knew they were good enough to get the job done.”

Venegas, who is second on the team with seven goals, was also sorely missed on the field. He has specialized in scoring goals off set pieces, which has been a valuable asset for Rodriguez and his team.

“He’s been the one taking over games for us. He also has six or seven assists,” Rodriguez said of Venegas. “I think he’s scored on four or five free kicks for us. Anything outside the box, I tell our guys, ‘Anything free kicks, he gets.’ It’s like a penalty kick for us. He puts it on frame.”

Other players stepped up for the missing standouts. First-year starter Edwin Vargas and Rojo both led the Falcons with two goals apiece against the Mules. Junior midfielder Enil Arteaga also had a good game with one goal and three assists.

“He’s talented. When he first came, we didn’t really think much of it,” Otano said of Vargas. “But he has really helped this team as a winger.”

After the game, Rodriguez said he wished that he put Rojo up top in Otano’s place.

“(Rojo) has a high-quality technical ability,” Rodriguez said. “Today, I should have put him up top, but I didn’t have anyone else to put in the middle. We have three center mids out. He can place a ball accurately and whenever he is one-on-one with someone, he is going to put it away.”