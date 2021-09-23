Chrisman's Mitchell Cory 'doing a pretty good job of balancing' soccer, football

Michael Smith

The Examiner

The fall sports season is an exhausting one for William Chrisman junior Mitchell Cory.

There’s a good reason for that. He has to balance playing and practicing for the football team and boys soccer team.

He’s a kicker for the football team and is ranked No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the state in the 2023 recruiting class by prokicker.com. He’s also an integral part of the boys soccer team. Because he plays two sports in the same season, it often leads to long days of going from football practice to soccer practice and vice versa.

“It’s frustrating sometimes because I wish I could just focus on one,” Cory said. “Overall, I am doing a pretty good job of balancing it. Sometimes it’s hard to get to practice on time and I get sore. Sometimes I don’t get home until 9 o’clock.”

He did something similar Wednesday. After participating in football practice earlier in the afternoon, he played midfield against Grandview at Independence All-School Stadium. The junior didn’t appear to be fatigued as he dished out two assists during a 4-0 victory.

Against the Bulldogs, he assisted on a first-half goal by sophomore Quinton Garcia-Blankenship, who knocked in a header off Cory’s corner kick. Cory also got an assist on Chrisman’s final goal when he sent a cross to junior Tyler Large, who kicked the ball out of mid-air into the net.

“He’s quick,” Large said of Cory. “He was able to set some space on the outside while I cut up the middle and he just crossed it into me.”

Cory, who is a strong threat to score, was man-marked by the Bulldogs and often saw double and triple teams, but he handled it well and was able to find teammates.

“That’s my favorite play to make. I like dribbling baseline and crossing in the box to a teammate,” Cory said. “Sometimes we score on it and other times we get unlucky. I think Grandview remembered that I scored two goals on them last year. That’s maybe why they were double-teaming me.”

Chrisman head coach Justin Schmidt said Cory has handled the defensive attention well all season.

“He’s really important to our team,” Schmidt said. “We like to get him the ball because a lot of good things happen. Last year he has close to double digit assists and close to double digit goals.

“It seemed like in this game, where he was with the ball, two or three Grandview players were on him, frustrating him,” Schmidt said. “But he handled it well. He should have had more assists than he did tonight. I think he deserved a little more for the work he put in.”

While he’s been a standout on the soccer field, Cory admitted his future after graduating high school will likely be playing kicker for a college football team.

“I have been going to a lot of football camps around the country,” he said, “and I really enjoy kicking footballs and I know I am better than the average kicker.”

He also seems to be better than the average soccer player. He’s been a key piece to Chrisman’s 6-2-1 start, which is the program’s best start through nine games in more than a decade. The Bears offense looks strong as they have averaged 3.5 goals per game so far this season.

“We’ve had the same team for two years so we have good chemistry,” Large said. “Our finishing is also getting better.”

Along with Garcia-Blankenship and Large, freshman Trevor Jolley and senior Ali Fataki also scored goals for Chrisman. It’s been that way all season for the Bears. The scoring has been spread out with multiple players scoring in any given game.

“Even when opposing coaches try to take certain players away, we know goals are going to come from everybody,” Schmidt said. “I am proud of our team for not being selfish and the ball is always being spread around equally.”