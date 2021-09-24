Van Horn soccer duo strikes again in win over Truman

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Last season all-state forward Edison Rios scored 31 goals for the Van Horn boys soccer team.

The next closest to him for the team lead in goals had eight. Now that Rios has graduated, head coach Jesus Rodriguez challenged seniors Kobe Otano and Jorge Venegas to step up their scoring for the 2021 season.

The duo has done just that.

Despite Otano playing with an ankle injury, he scored two goals on two assists from Venegas as the dynamic duo displayed their chemistry during a 3-0 victory over host Truman Thursday.

“They are hungry. When they are in there, they are the guys who want to score goals,” Rodriguez said of Otano and Venegas. “Sometimes that can be troubling because they want to take the shot and others are open.

“I can’t get mad at them. There’s a reason they are our leading scorers on the team.”

Otano and Venegas have been playing with each other since they were in seventh grade together at Bingham Middle School. Outside of high school play, they were on the same club team too.

So far this season, they are tied for the team lead in goals with 10 apiece.

More:Meet the 10 players to watch in Eastern Jackson County high school boys soccer this season

“Our chemistry is really great,” Otano said of Venegas. “We are both left-footed. We know where each other’s sweet spot is. We know where each other wants to go.”

All three of the Falcons’ goals came in the first half. Otano got both his goals from through balls by Venegas. The first one came on a tap in front of the goal and the other came on a left-footed shot from the right wing.

“He’s a great left-footer, so I like to get him the ball there,” Venegas said of Otano.

Otano had high praise for Venegas after the game.

“He might be skinny, but his shot from the right wing goes 100 miles per hour,” Otano said of Venegas. “He’s a quick one and he’s smart. He’s such a great player.”

Rodriguez noted that Venegas leads the team with 11 assists as he’s emerging as one of the team’s best playmakers.

“He’s got a great touch, actually,” Rodriguez said. “That’s why he creates a lot of chances for us. He can send a perfect ball from the other side of the field to a player that’s open making a run.”

Van Horn’s other goal came from senior defender David Arredondo as he crossed a shot that went over Truman goalkeeper Hayden Pugh’s head and into the net.

“We just started off slow,” Truman coach Manny Tovar said. “On the first goal our center back gave up the ball, the next one we lost the ball in our defensive third. And the third goal was just a scouting report thing where the player was left-footed and we let him shoot it with his left. Those goals were our own fault.”

Truman played much better in the second half and pressed Van Horn in the middle and created counterattacks. The Patriots had eight shots in the second half but couldn’t finish any.

“We saw some passion from them in the second half,” Tovar said of his players. “We had effort and intensity. We did a much better job in the second half.”