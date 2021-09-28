Prep soccer roundup: Fort Osage rallies for fourth straight win

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage boys soccer team didn’t let a 2-0 deficit spoil its strong start to this season.

Angel Cornejo scored two goals as the Indians rallied from the two-goal deficit to claim a 3-2 win over host Odessa Monday.

“These boys are fighters. Down by two goals and came back to win,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said after his team improved to 7-2 with the non-conference victory.

Dillon Newell scored the other goal and Brody Hendrix and Mateo Castillo each added an assist to help Fort Osage win its fourth straight.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 2, PARK HILL 1: Senior midfielder Blake Landaverry scored the go-ahead goal as Lee’s Summit North hung for a Suburban Big Eight victory to snap a five-game losing streak.

Landaverry scored off an assist from junior forward Cameron Wilcox for what proved to be the game-winner. Max Mask scored the Broncos’ first goal on an assist from Adonnis Delgado.

“Cameron had an assist and created many chances for our team,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said after his team improved to 4-8 overall and 1-3 in the conference. “Blake had the game-winning goal and provided the leadership in the midfield for our team.”

LIBERTY 1, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs had a hand in stopping its own three-game winning streak.

Host Liberty (7-1, 3-1) benefited from an own goal by the Wildcats and held on for the Suburban Big Eight victory Monday.

Blue Springs couldn’t find the net on offense and fell to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.