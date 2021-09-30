William Chrisman High School soccer takes step forward by edging nemesis Van Horn

Michael Smith

If the William Chrisman boys soccer team didn’t already prove it’s for real after its first 7-2 start in over a decade, it sure did Wednesday.

In a tightly contested game that saw the Bears and perennial powerhouse Van Horn have equal possession, Chrisman came up clutch on defense and scored goals in crucial moments to take a 2-1 victory, its first over the Falcons since 2015.

“I think we are going to have a lot of firsts this year,” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “I am super proud of how this team keeps battling. We are a different team than we have been in the past. We have a strong team because we have everyone back and we adjust to being scored on.”

Chrisman goalkeeper Javier Ortiz-Merino ran to the center of the field with his arms spread to his sides like an eagle as he sported a wide smile following the final whistle. He helped spearhead a strong defensive effort from Chrisman with four saves, one of which came on a penalty kick from Van Horn senior Jorge Venegas.

“It’s honestly amazing because ever since I was a freshman, we have always been destroyed by Van Horn – 4-0, 6-0, 6-1,” Ortiz-Merino said. “This is the first time it was a really good game by both teams.

“Making that save on the PK and playing well with my teammates, it was just a wonderful moment for me. (On the penalty kick) I pretended like I was going right and went to my left and he fell for it and I got it.”

Schmidt had high praise for his goalkeeper.

“I said it before, I really think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in Kansas City,” Schmidt said. “He’s just so reliable.”

Ortiz-Merino had plenty of help from his back line, including senior defender Joseph Casebolt. The senior cleared several attempts late in the game when Van Horn tried to make runs inside the penalty box.

Not only that, he scored the game-winning goal. A Van Horn player tried to cross it to a teammate, but instead kicked it to Casebolt. He then let one rip from 30 yards out and the ball curved inside the left post for a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute.

“It was the right place, right time type of thing,” Casebolt said. “I split the defenders and put the ball in the back of the net.”

The senior has served as the team’s designated free kicker because of his strong right leg. There were times he launched balls from 50 or more yards away from the goal and put it deep in the penalty box.

“I feel pretty good being in that position and getting that natural lift,” Casebolt said. “I just got the ball where it needed to be and my teammates helped get us in that position.

“People need to watch us. That’s for sure.”

Senior forward Ali Fataki put Casebolt in a position to make the winning goal. When Chrisman was down 1-0 late in the first half, he took advantage of a Falcon mistake. A Van Horn player kicked the ball backward toward the goal thinking a teammate was there. Instead Fataki ran in and buried a shot with 4.4 seconds left to tie it.

Fataki has been a key piece for the Bears, leading them with 15 goals.

“He worked really hard tonight and made things happen,” Schmidt said. “He caused a mess at times on their back line. He’s a great player.”

Throughout the game, Van Horn struggled to put the ball on frame on offense. Its only score came on an own goal by Chrisman when Venegas put a cross in front of the goal that a Bears defender accidently knocked into the net. The Falcons put four shots on goal, all stopped by Ortiz-Merino.

Not only that, two key mistakes on defense led to Chrisman goals.

“To see one of my more experienced center backs do that, it hurts,” Van Horn head coach Jesus Rodriguez said of the first Chrisman goal. You expect that from a sophomore and or a freshman but not a senior. Instead of clearing it, he flicks it and their player comes through and that gave him an opportunity to score.

“We shot ourselves in the foot twice. We weren’t focused. I am very frustrated, I am not going to lie. I think we should have won that game.”

For Chrisman, it could be a special season. After multiple years of hovering around the .500 mark, the Bears are starting to get over the hump and have become one of the strongest teams in the metro area.

“We came into Van Horn with a little bit of timidness and we didn’t believe we were the better team,” Schmidt said. “This year, we have more belief that we are the better team.”