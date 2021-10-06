Here's how William Chrisman soccer's Javier Ortiz-Merino overcame a height disadvantage for sixth shutout of season in win over rival Truman

Michael Smith

The Examiner

Following last week’s 2-1 victory against Van Horn, William Chrisman head coach Justin Schmidt said that Javier Ortiz-Merino was one the best goalkeepers in the metro area.

It would be hard to argue that for anyone who saw Tuesday’s match against Suburban Middle Six Conference and Noland Road rival Truman. The senior made six big saves and notched his sixth shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory at Truman High School.

Ortiz-Merino said he might be overlooked because of his size at 5-foot-6, but he has been great at anticipating where the ball is going to go when it comes his way.

“When people see me, they don’t think I am a keeper because of my height,” Ortiz-Merino said. “Some see it as a weakness. I try my best to get to those balls when they try to underestimate me.”

There may not have been a better example of that when he made a gliding kick save on a penalty kick attempt from Truman senior Omar Cano in the second half. A few minutes later, the Chrisman keeper dove to his left to make a save on a shot from senior Edgar Reynaga.

“I originally thought he was going to go to his left,” Ortiz-Merino said of the penalty kick. “But I reacted quick enough not to stretch my whole body to the left because he kicked it right in the middle and my shin was able to get there and kick the ball.”

This season, Ortiz-Merino has made a case to not only be an all-conference selection, but perhaps an all-stater. Through 12 games, he has surrendered just .83 goals per game.

“His size has not really affected him at all these last couple of years,” Schmidt said of Ortiz-Merino. “He’s a really smart goalkeeper and he knows how to get in the correct position. He reads the game really well.

“He makes those saves where you swear it’s going in the goal and he reached out and grabs it.”

His play in the net was needed against a Truman team that outshot Chrisman 11-8. Both teams struggled to put any offense together in the first half. It was a rough first 40 minutes for the Bears (10-2-1, 4-0 Middle Six) with only one shot on goal.

“I think we woke up at halftime when the coach got on us,” Chrisman junior Mitchell Cory said. “We just needed to come out with more energy and we did.”

Added Ortiz-Merino: “We were playing kickball. Coach told us to actually play soccer.”

One breakaway attempt from senior Ali Fataki bounced off the right post and out of the goal.

The Bears finally got on the scoreboard in the 51st minute. Junior Tyler Large crossed the ball in front of the goal and a Truman player accidently knocked it in for an own goal, giving Chrisman a 1-0 edge.

“They had 10 people in the back,” Schmidt said of Truman. “That left a lot of space in front of their defending 10. We talked to JanMarco (Garcia), our center mid, to take advantage of all that space and good things will happen.”

About six minutes later, Large sent a cross to junior midfielder Mitchell Cory, who blasted a shot halfway inside the penalty box into the left side of the net for the 2-0 advantage.

“He’s an amazing player,” Cory said of Large. “I love having him out wide to cross the ball in. He found gaps today. I wouldn’t have scored my own goal if it wasn’t for him.”

That’s all Chrisman needed as Ortiz-Merino took care of the rest.

Truman head coach Manny Tovar said he liked the way his Patriots played in the first half but said they all fell apart in the second.

“I thought we controlled the game in the first half for the last 10 to 12 minutes,” Tovar said. “Our first touch kind of let us down tonight. In the second half, we had the own goal they were able to capitalize on.

“We had some opportunities. We had a breakaway that was missed and PK that was saved. We have some things we need to mentally work on. We came out flat in the second half.”