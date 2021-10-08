Goalkeeper Levi Carter rescues Van Horn with key saves in win over Blue Springs South

Cody Thorn

With 21 seconds left, Levi Carter made a save and then the Van Horn goalkeeper booted the ball toward midfield.

The ball bounced around a time or two and then rolled toward the sidelines where the players were standing. The public address announcer started the countdown from 10 to zero.

As soon as the whistle sounded each player from Van Horn turned and ran toward the keeper to mob him following a 2-1 win over Blue Springs South on Thursday night.

“I’ve never had that happen before,” Carter said of the post-game celebration. “I don’t know … it’s unbelievable. It’s one of the best games I’ve played for sure. It’s crazy but it’s God’s work. We had great performances from everyone on the field, not just me.”

The first-year starting goalkeeper, who replaced all-stater Cooper Sumpter, came up with a big save and then got a big break in the final minutes.

The Falcons (10-5-1) took a 2-0 lead but the visiting Jaguars came back in the second half.

Homer Skidmore scored on a header – taking a header pass from Jacksyn McIntyre – and scoring in the 65th minute.

The turning moment came in the 74th minute. The Falcons were called for a hand ball in the penalty box. That set up a one-on-one situation for the Jaguars (8-4-2) to have a chance to tie the game, trailing 2-1.

Before Brandin Johnson could take the penalty kick, a yellow card was issued against the Van Horn bench.

When play resumed, Johnson booted the ball to his left toward the post. Carter’s lunge stopped the shot and the ball bounced off his hands a short distance and he jumped on it.

“It comes down to practice and confidence,” Carter said. “I usually look at eyes – they are always key. They won’t make it obvious but sometimes they will and they will stare at a corner. Coach (Jesus Rodriguez) helped me get in his head when he kept on yelling he will go right. That probably helped a little bit.”

Added Blue Springs South coach Todd Findley: “The penalty (shot) was a great hit, he just made a great save.”

Two minutes after that save, the Falcons came up with another big save. Johnson got the ball on a cross pass and sent a shot toward the goal. Carter couldn’t get over there in time, but it hit off the left post and ricocheted out and was later cleared.

With 31 seconds left, the Jaguars had another shot to tie it on a corner kick. The ball bounced around inside the box and a shot was partially deflected by a Falcon and then Carter picked it up and cleared the ball.

“He saved the game for us,” Rodriguez said. “Levi, if you see him, you don’t think he is that good. He started this season – this is his first year playing varsity and playing goalie at a high level. I think he has grown so much.”

Van Horn built a 2-0 lead against the Jaguars, with senior Kobe Otano playing a part in both goals.

In the eighth minute, Otano provided the pass for Edwin Vargas’ goal. In the 51st minute, Otano scored the second goal for the Falcons off an assists from Jhonny De La Rosa.

The Jaguars were playing their third game of the week and this was the first one to not go to overtime. Blue Springs South went to overtime and then seven rounds of PKs to beat Liberty 2-1 on Monday and then needed overtime to beat Lee’s Summit North 1-0 on Wednesday.

To make matters worse, after Skidmore scored the goal, he was hurt and sat out the final 10 minutes with a leg injury.

“I thought our boys started slow but we progressed and we had our chances,” Findley said. “They are a heck of a team and are fantastic. I was kind of avoiding this game. Our conference is tough enough and it kicks our butt. I’m not making excuses. We went double overtime and penalty kicks with Liberty and last night we went to overtime. Then, we have to come out and play an awesome Class 3 school. For them, it is the World Cup. They are playing a class up and heck yeah, they should celebrate. They are a very good team.”