Prep soccer roundup: Willier's goals lift Blue Springs past Ray-Pec

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys soccer team scored a goal in each half to claim a conference win Monday.

Sophomore forward Mason Willier scored both as the Wildcats blanked host Raymore-Peculiar 2-0.

Willier scored on an assist from Will Rusk in the 20th minute to give the Wildcats a 1-0 halftime lead.

Willier then added an unassisted insurance goal in the 65th minute. Goalkeeper Tristian Hoyle made those goals stand up with a clean sheet as Blue Springs improved to 8-6 overall and 4-6 in the Suburban Big Eight.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 2, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Springs South outshot Lee’s Summit West 7-4 on goal but the host Titans remained undefeated in the Suburban Big Eight win a shutout win Monday.

“West scored one early and one late, but I felt like we were so close to matching them all night,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “Outshot (them) on goal but couldn’t capitalize with a finish.”

Blue Springs South dropped to 8-5-2 overall and 5-3 in the conference. West improved to 10-6-1 and 9-0 in the league with its third straight win.

FORT OSAGE 7, WINNETONKA 0: Xander Shepherd scored a hat trick to spark Fort Osage to a non-conference home win Monday.

Rhys Rippey recorded his fifth shutout of the season as the Indians snapped a four-game losing skid.

Angel Cornejo added a goal and an assist and Mateo Castillo, Brody Hendrix, and Mikolaj Kapala each added a goal for Fort Osage (8-6).

Fort Osage’s junior varsity won 3-2.

LIBERTY 4, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1: Lee’s Summit North dropped to 3-6 in the Suburban Big Eight with a home loss to Liberty Monday.

Jackson Briley scored off a Ben Lampe assist but that was all the Broncos could muster while falling to 6-10 overall.