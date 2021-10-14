Prep soccer roundup: Blue Springs South goalkeeper adds another shutout to the tally

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South scored an early goal and goalkeeper Joey Lorek and his defense did the rest for a Suburban Big Eight boys soccer win over Raymore-Peculiar Wednesday.

Jacksyn McIntyre scored in the sixth minute after passes from Homer Skidmore and Dylan Prater to send the Jaguars to a 1-0 victory at Ray-Pec.

Lorek, with help from defenders Brandin Johnson and Dawson Sterling, recorded his seventh shutout of the season as South improved to 6-3 in the conference and 9-5-2 overall.

BLUE SPRINGS 1, PARK HILL 0: Blue Springs made a first half goal stand up for a Suburban Big Eight home victory Wednesday.

Garrett Alsup scored off a Landon Bernhardy corner kick in the first half for the only goal the Wildcats needed.

Tristian Hoyle recorded the shutout as the Wildcats improved to 9-6 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 3, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Lee’s Summit North failed to capitalize on any of its scoring chances in a Suburban Big Eight loss to rival Lee’s Summit West Wednesday.

“Blake Landaverry was our most impactful player in the night. He was strong in defense and created multiple counters to help us create some scoring chances,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said after his team dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-7 in the conference.