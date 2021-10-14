William Chrisman soccer gets back on track by edging Grain Valley

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

After a blazing 10-2-2 start to the season, the William Chrisman boys soccer team had faced adversity for the first time.

The Bears came into their Suburban Middle Six Conference showdown with Grain Valley on a three-game skid. They need a win to keep a special season from slipping away.

A couple of underclassmen helped Chrisman do just that in a 2-1 victory Wednesday at Moody Murry Memorial Field.

Sophomore Adrian Cisneros received a pass from junior Mitchell Cory halfway inside the penalty box and buried a shot in the first half for his team’s first score.

In the second half, freshman Trevor Jolley scored what ended up being the winning goal in the 57th minute when he received a cross from Cory on the left side of the goal and knocked in a left-footed shot inside the left post.

“The goal was wide open on that side and I am left-footed, so I just hit it to the back post once I saw the goalie committed too far to the right,” Jolley said.

Cisneros credited “playing as a team” as the reason why the Bears were able to snap the losing streak.

“We just had to move off the ball more and play together instead of being selfish,” Cisneros said. “We trusted each other more.”

One of the losses came against Belton (11-4, 5-0 Middle Six), which is in first place in the Middle Six. Chrisman (11-5-2, 5-1) sits a half game back of the Pirates in the conference standings as it chases its first league title in program history.

“We play Belton the last game of the season (Oct. 28),” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “As long as we do our job the next few games against the other conference teams, that sets us up against Belton.”

Chrisman’s overall success has been predicated on spreading the ball around to different players and using a balanced scoring attack to keep opposing defenses guessing on who will take the shot.

“I am happy our guys got back on track after playing a stretch against really tough teams,” Schmidt said. “We weren’t getting the results we wanted but we did today against a good Grain Valley team.”

Grain Valley (9-7, 3-3) gave the Bears all they could handle. The time of possession was about equal and the Eagles created multiple chances to score, including four shots on goal, which were all stopped by goalkeeper Javier Ortiz-Merino.

The Eagles just made one mistake in the middle of the field that led to Jolley’s goal.

“We had a really bad giveaway that led to a counterattack in the middle of the field and he goes and buries it on the lower right,” Grain Valley coach Brett Lewis said of Jolley’s goal. "Our guy had a good six or seven feet of space and had a bad first touch. If you do that against a good team, they will punish you.”

Grain Valley’s lone goal came in the first half when Carter Compton sent a centering pass to his twin brother Kade in the penalty box and Kade buried the shot in the net.

“There have been several goals in the past four or five games where it’s Carter to Kade or Kade to Carter,” Lewis said. “They’re dynamic and they work their tails off.”