Omar Cano's move forward helps Truman top Fort Osage

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Truman boys soccer coach Manny Tovar decided to move senior Omar Cano from midfielder to forward earlier in the season.

It’s paid dividends, especially recently.

In their last seven games, the Patriots have averaged 3.85 goals per game, dating back to a 9-1 victory against Lone Jack on Sept. 27.

The latest scoring outburst came against Suburban Middle Six rival Fort Osage as Cano led the way with a hat trick during a 6-2 road victory Thursday.

The Indians played the Patriots tough for most of the game and only trailed 3-2 with 7 minutes left. That’s when Cano and Truman put the game away.

With 6:38 remaining, Cano blocked a clear attempt by Fort Osage goalkeeper Rhys Rippey at the goal line. With Rippey out of position, he put in a close-range empty netter for a 4-2 advantage.

A little more than 2 minutes later, he powered through a Fort Osage defender who tried to stop his progress in the middle of the box and he buried another close-range attempt for a three-goal lead.

“I am pretty big, and I try to take advantage of every opportunity to use my body and legs and everything,” Cano said.

Tovar said his size is just part of his advantages.

“He’s physically strong, as well,” Tovar said after his team improved to 7-7 overall and 3-3 in the conference. “That’s something that helps him. And he’s not just left-footed. He can hit a ball really well with his right foot.”

The move to forward has benefited both Truman and himself. Cano, who leads the team in goals, may not possess the speed of a typical forward, Tovar acknowledged, but he has provided the Patriots with the play-making they needed in the opponent’s third of the field.

“He’s a natural midfielder, so with him being up top, he’s able to distribute the ball, turn and hold players off,” Tovar said. “His creativity definitely helps us. We are glad he is up there.”

Fort Osage head coach RaDel Hinckley said he was happy with his team’s play up until the final 10 minutes.

“We played 70 minutes of really good soccer,” Hinckley said. “It’s a shame that we fell apart at the very end.”

After Cano’s final two goals, senior Tanner Lynam put the icing on the cake in the 77th minute when he knocked in a header off a free kick from fellow senior Jayce Klein.

Cano scored his first goal on an unassisted attempt in the ninth minute when he cut to the left of the penalty box and knocked in a left-footed shot inside the right post to put the Patriots ahead 1-0.

Fort Osage (9-7, 1-5) tied it a few minutes later when freshman Beck Snowden was fouled inside the Truman penalty box by goalkeeper Hayden Pugh. Junior Brody Hendrix converted the penalty kick to tie it for the Indians.

Truman went into halftime up 2-1 thanks to a late goal from junior Christian Garcia, who knocked in a shot at the goal line after receiving a centering pass.

The Patriots extended the lead to 3-1 a little more than 2 minutes into the second half when junior Roely Mendez, who was recently promoted from the junior varsity team, scored an unassisted goal.

“I am really glad to have him. He’s been really great these past few games,” Cano said of Mendez. “He’s got back-to-back goals in conference games.”

Fort Osage sophomore Xander Shepherd later had Truman senior midfielder Kevin Gutierrez tightly defending him on the left side of the box, but he managed to get a shot off. It bounced off the hands of a diving Pugh and into the goal to help the Indians cut the lead to one before Truman’s late three-goal run.

“We have several starters that are injured right now,” said Hinckley, who is missing his leading goal scorer from last season, Lucca Smith, due to an ankle injury. “We didn’t start a single senior today. We started some young kids. We got some experience.”