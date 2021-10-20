Prep soccer roundup: Chrisman routs Fort Osage to keep its conference title hopes alive

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys soccer team kept its hopes for the program’s first conference title alive Tuesday.

Ali Fataki scored four goals to lead the Bears to a 6-0 romp over rival Fort Osage to improve to 6-1 in the Suburban Middle Six Conference.

Belton, which handed Chrisman its only conference loss, is also 6-1 after losing 7-1 to Grain Valley Tuesday.

Trevor Jolley added a goal and two assists for Chrisman. JanMarco Garcia scored the other goal and Tyler Large, Mitchell Cory and Quinton Garcia-Blankenship contributed an assist apiece.

Javier Ortiz-Merino recorded his seventh shutout as the Bears improved to 12-5-2 overall.

Fort Osage dropped to 9-8 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

GRAIN VALLEY 7, BELTON 1: Kade Compton and Austin Schmitt each scored two goals to help Grain Valley hand Belton its first Suburban Middle Six loss of the season Tuesday.

“Dominating performance tonight from the boys. Finished our chances and were organized defensively,” Eagles coach Brett Lewis said.

Braxton Roach, Owen White and Campbell Childers each added a goal as the Eagles improved to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

BLUE SPRINGS 3, LIBERTY NORTH 1: Mason Willier maintained his recent hot streak, scoring for the third time in four games to help lead Blue Springs to a Suburban Big Eight win Monday.

Landon Bernhardy and Ian Scott also scored, Caden Hoehns added two assists and Isaac Schnakenberg had one assist as the Wildcats improved to 10-6 overall and 6-6 in the Big Eight with their third straight conference win.

Blue Springs led 2-0 at halftime but Liberty North spoiled the shutout by scoring with about two minutes left.

PARK HILL 1, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 0: Blue Springs South couldn’t find the net in a Suburban Big Eight road loss Monday.

“Give them credit for great midfield play and controlling much of the tempo,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “(We) just couldn’t get much going in our attack. Still love the hard work of this group, sometimes it doesn’t go your way. We hope to recover with the next conference game Wednesday night for our senior night celebration.”

South dropped to 10-6-2 overall and 7-4 in the conference.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 4, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1: Blake Landaverry scored Lee’s Summit North’s lone goal but the Broncos dropped a Suburban Big Eight match to host Ray-Pec Monday.

“Jackson Reynolds created a couple good chances and gave us energy off the bench,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said after his team fell to 6-12-1 and 3-8 in the Big Eight.