Chrisman soccer blanks rival Truman to edge closer to first conference title

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

If William Chrisman’s season wasn’t special enough, it has a chance to accomplish a first in the program’s history – win a conference title.

The Bears had trailed Belton by one game in the Suburban Middle Six boys soccer standings following a 3-0 loss to the Pirates on Oct. 12. After Grain Valley defeated Belton 7-1 a week later, that has opened a window of opportunity for Chrisman to control its own destiny in the league.

Both teams were tied in the conference coming into Thursday with a 6-1 league record. Chrisman took another step toward that elusive conference title after a 2-0 shutout victory against crosstown rival Truman at Independence All-School Stadium.

Belton defeated Fort Osage 2-1 in overtime to stay in a tie with the Bears (13-5-2) in first place. Chrisman’s final two regular season games are against Raytown and Belton, and winning both would clinch a league title.

“We feel confident,” senior Ali Fataki said.

Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said he didn’t discuss potentially winning the conference with his team because he doesn’t want his players looking ahead.

“Honestly, it’s something we all knew, that we were tied for first place,” Schmidt said. “We have not talked about it once. Our mentality is one game at a time.”

Truman (8-8, 4-4 conference) came into the game hot on offense, scoring 3.85 goals per game in its last six games. In the first half, the Patriots created a lot of chances but were unable to bury any into the back of the net. Bears goalkeeper Javier Ortiz-Merino made several key saves to notch his eighth shutout of the season. He also has a sparkling 0.90 goals against average.

“I don’t know if it was a Senior Night curse or not, but Truman came out and had our number in the first 20 minutes,” Schmidt said. “They had a lot of possession and we struggled to win the middle of the field. Javier really saved our butts a couple of times. It could have been a different game if he didn't save us in the first 20 minutes.”

Truman coach Manny Tovar said he recently changed the formation for his team to get ready for the playoffs, and the lack of scoring Thursday may have been caused by that as the team is still getting acclimated to it.

“We had to change some things. It’s new for them,” Tovar said of the formation. “We’re just trying to prepare for districts. Omar (Cano) hit some nice shots and Javier just stopped them.”

But while Ortiz-Merino and the Bears defense more than did their part, junior Mitchell Cory, Fataki and freshman Mauricio Lopez got it done on the offensive end.

Cory sent a pass to the right wing to Lopez, who buried a header after Truman goalkeeper Hayden Pugh came off his line to challenge in the 30th minute for Chrisman’s first tally.

“I just tried to do my part and prevent the keeper from getting the ball,” Lopez said.

Schmidt said that Lopez has played a key role despite being a freshman.

“He’s such a scrappy player that gives us energy,” Schmidt said. “He was needed in the midfield and he went out and scored a goal right away. That’s when the game changed. It gave us energy.”

In the 38th minute, Fataki, who leads the Bears with 21 goals, received a centering pass from Cory, deked a defender at the top of the penalty box, dribbled a few steps in and blasted a shot into the upper part of the net for the final score.

“He crossed it in and got it to me at the right moment,” Fataki said of Cory.