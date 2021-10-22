Prep soccer roundup: Blue Springs records eighth shutout of the season

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs boys soccer team’s defense made it eight shutouts in 18 games this season Thursday.

Caden Hoehns took care of the offense, scoring two goals to lead the host Wildcats to a 3-0 Suburban Big Eight win over Liberty at Peve Stadium.

Camden Jackson recorded the shutout in goal as the Wildcats improved to 12-6 overall and 7-5 in the conference with their third shutout win in a four-game league winning streak.

Hoehns scored in the 15th minute off a corner kick by Landon Bernhardy to give Blue Springs the only goal it needed.

Garrett Alsup also scored off a Bernhardy corner kick in the 60th minute, and Hoehns added an insurance goal off a set piece by Will Rusk in the 70th minute.

GRAIN VALLEY 6, RAYTOWN 2: Grain Valley bounced back quickly after Raytown scored the first goal and went on to a Suburban Middle Six rout of the visiting Blue Jays Thursday.

Carter Compton and Owen White each scored two goals to lead the Eagles (11-7, 5-3 Middle Six). Kade Compton and Micah Siems got the other two goals.

"Another solid performance from the boys as we head towards the end of the regular season. Lots of great goals tonight,” Eagles coach Brett Lewis said..

VAN HORN 2, SCA 1: Van Horn kept its hopes alive for a sixth consecutive Crossroads Conference title with a double-overtime win over host Summit Christian Academy Thursday.

Van Horn meets Barstow Friday and a win will ensure the sixth straight league title.

BELTON 2, FORT OSAGE 1: Fort Osage took Suburban Middle Six Conference co-leader Belton to overtime but couldn’t come up with the win Thursday.

Angel Cornejo scored the goal in regulation to send it into overtime but the Indians fell to 9-9 overall and 1-7 in the conference.

“We lost a tough one tonight at Belton. So proud of the fight tonight. Three starters out and the young guys stepped up,” Indians coach RaDel Hinckley said.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1, LIBERTY NORTH 0: Blue Springs South goalkeeper Joey Lorek and the defense recorded the eighth shutout of the season in a Senior Night victory Wednesday.

Peyton Cole scored the lone goal in the 24th minute as the Jaguars improved to 11-6-2 overall and 8-4 in the Suburban Big Eight Conference.

"It was a great way to honor this group and their leadership over the four years," Jaguars coach Todd Findley said.

ST. MICHAEL 6, OAK GROVE 0: Shea Gaffney scored two goals as St. Michael the Archangel Catholic blanked host Oak Grove Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Hudson Waller recorded the shutout as the Guardians improved to 8-10 overall.

Sam Tyler, Luke Gaffney and Keegan LeNeave also added goals for St. Michael.

Oak Grove dropped to 9-9 overall.