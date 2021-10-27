Prep soccer roundup: Win gives Chrisman soccer a shot at first conference title

The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman boys soccer team is now in position to secure the first conference title in the program’s history.

The Bears took that step with a 4-0 win over host Raytown Tuesday night. Chrisman, which improved to 8-1 In the Suburban Middle Six and 14-5-2 overall, can clinch the title with a win over Belton (13-5, 8-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chrisman nearly got help from rival Truman. The Patriots took Belton to double overtime Tuesday before falling 1-0.

Sophomore Adrian Cisneros led the way for the Bears Tuesday, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Freshman Trevor Jolley and junior Tyler Large each added a goal as Chrisman won its fourth straight after losing 3-0 to Belton on Oct. 12. Junior Mitchell Cory assisted on two goals and Joseph Casebolt added an assist.

VAN HORN 1, LINCOLN PREP 0: Kobe Otano scored with just four seconds left to lift Van Horn past host Lincoln Prep in its regular season finale.

Otano’s goal at 79:56 gave the Falcons their third straight win and boosted their record to 13-7-1 overall.

Van Horn is the No. 2 seed in Class 3 District 7 and will face Raytown South at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round at Warrensburg High School.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 3, BLUE SPRINGS 0: A night after falling 3-2 to rival Blue Springs South, Blue Springs was unable to muster any goals in a Suburban Big Eight loss to Lee’s Summit North Tuesday.

Evan Frank had a goal and an assist to help the Broncos improve to 8-13-1 and finish 5-9 in the conference.

Blue Springs finished the regular season at 11-8 and 7-7. The Wildcats meet Fort Osage in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 Tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Rock Bridge High School.

Landon Binger and Cameron Wilcox each scored a goal and Blake Landaverry and Mortaza Panja each had an assist for the Broncos Tuesday.

“Landon Binger had our first goal in the night and played really strong in the defense for us,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “George Camburako had the shutout in goal. He made some strong saves early on to keep the score even for us.”

On Monday, Colin Scott scored the lone goal in Lee’s Summit North’s 1-0 win over host Liberty North.

Lee’s Summit North will host the Class 4 District 7 Tournament and meets Lee’s Summit West at 6 p.m. Saturday.

WARRENSBURG 4, OAK GROVE 3: Charles Beaty scored two goals but it wasn’t enough to get past host Warrensburg Tuesday.

Oak Grove finished the regular season at 10-10 overall and 4-4 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West.

Diego Perez scored the other goal for the Panthers Tuesday.

On Monday, Beaty and Kaiden Riley scored goals to lift Oak Grove to a 2-1 home victory over Knob Noster.

Fifth-seeded Oak Grove meets No. 4 Sedalia Sacred Heart in the first round of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament at 3 p.m. Monday at Odessa High School. The winner advances to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Excelsior Springs.