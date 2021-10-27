Switch in strategy paying off for Grain Valley soccer

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Generating offense is something Grain Valley struggled with at times early in the season.

In their first 10 games, the Eagles averaged just 2.5 goals per game. However, they are starting to put it together on the offensive end at the right time with districts getting underway Saturday.

In the last nine games, the goal scoring has seen a significant boost for Grain Valley. That included Tuesday’s Suburban Middle Six Conference contest against Fort Osage as four different players scored in a 4-0 victory at Moody Murry Memorial Field.

The Eagles (12-7, 5-3) have now won seven of their last nine games.

“We’ve had a lot of success down the width of the field,” Grain Valley head coach Brett Lewis said. “Carter (Compton), Kade (Compton) and Jude (Quick) have been fantastic in the midfield at the end of the season.

“Things are coming together and I think it’s a good time to happen.”

Quick said that his team has found new ways to move the ball and create shots aside from playing balls over the top.

“We have been working on playing our targets more,” said Quick, a senior. “We used to just play through balls over the top and guys would get tired running after them. Now we are staying close to the zone and playing the ball back to the midfield.

“We have been mixing it up more. So many teams just play the long ball over the top. It’s so predictable and easy to recognize. We have made different runs and it has been working.”

And the ability to put away shots is something that has gotten better for the Eagles as well.

“In the beginning of the season, we were getting shots, we just weren’t finishing them,” Grain Valley senior Austin Schmitt said. “We are just finding the back of the net this time. I was moved from the center back to center (midfield) and we moved (Owen White) to the 10 (attacking midfielder) and it’s worked for us.”

Quick got Grain Valley started when he received a pass from White, eluded a defender and punched the ball inside the right post for a 1-0 lead early in the first half.

Later in the first half, White scored on a give-and-go with Kade Compton, tucking it in the net with his left foot.

Schmitt scored the Eagles’ first goal of the second half when he knocked in a header off White’s corner kick.

Senior midfielder Micah Siems capped the scoring with a goal he knocked in off a rebound.

“We have five or six guys that have double-digit goals, it’s not just one guy scoring 20 goals,” Schmitt said.

Grain Valley took advantage of a shorthanded Fort Osage team that was missing six starters as the Indians fell to 9-10 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

“We played several younger guys tonight and I am proud of the way we played,” Fort Osage head coach RaDel Hinckley said. “The result was better than the last time we played Grain Valley.”

Grain Valley enters the Class 3 District 7 tournament as the No. 3 seed and will take on Sedalia Smith-Cotton at 3 p.m. Saturday at Warrensburg High School.

“We could easily be the first seed,” Quick said. “I think Chrisman beat us 2-1. That was such a close game. We are right there with them. We can win districts and go to state.”

The Indians head into the Class 4 District 6 tournament as the No. 6 seed and will take on No. 3 seed Blue Springs at 5 p.m. Friday at Columbia Rock Bridge High School.

“This is going to be a weird year because we are going east to play teams we have never seen,” Hinckley said. “We have some Columbia schools, a couple of Jeff City schools and a school from St. Louis.

“We will have our full squad by then and hopefully give (Blue Springs) a run for their money.”