Prep soccer roundup: Grain Valley tops Truman in regular season finale

The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley boys soccer team will enter Class 3 District 7 play with some momentum.

Three different players scored to lift the Eagles to a 3-1 Suburban Middle Six victory over Truman in the regular season finale Thursday.

“Another solid performance headed into districts,” Grain Valley coach Brett Lewis said after his team won its fourth straight. “Very excited and ready for the postseason.”

Austin Schmitt, Owen White and Micah Siems each scored a goal as the Eagles improved to 13-7 overall and finished 7-3 in the conference, good enough for third place behind Belton and William Chrisman.

Grain Valley faces Sedalia Smith-Cotton at 3 p.m. Saturday at Warrensburg High School in the first round of the district tournament.

FORT OSAGE 7, RAYTOWN 2: Fort Osage finally had a full lineup and it paid off in a Suburban Middle Six victory over Raytown in its regular season finale Thursday.

Xander Shepherd scored two goals and Lucca Smith, in his first game back from an injury, had a goal and an assist to help power the Indians (10-10, 2-8 Middle Six), who snapped a four-game losing skid.

“It was nice to have all 11 starters back on the field,” Fort Osage coach RaDel Hinckley said.

Mateo Castillo, Angel Cornejo, Beck Snowden and Brody Hendrix each added a goal for the Indians, who face Blue Springs (11-8) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 Tournament at Columbia Rock Bridge High School.

LIBERTY 4, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: Liberty scored two unanswered goals to break a 2-2 tie and send Blue Springs South to a loss in its regular season finale Wednesday.

Senior Jacksyn McIntyre scored on a header off passes from Dylan Prater and Brandin Johnson just 12 seconds into the second half to tie it 1-1.

After Liberty took a 2-1 lead, McIntyre scored on another header off a Prater pass to tie it 2-2.

Despite the loss, the Jaguars (12-7-2) tied for second place in the Suburban Big Eight at 9-5.

South is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 6 Tournament at Columbia Rock Bridge High School and faces No. 7 Columbia Battle in the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday.