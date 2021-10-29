Chrisman comes up just short in quest for first conference soccer title

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The 2021 season has been one of the best in the history of the William Chrisman boys soccer team.

The Bears entered Thursday’s regular season finale against Belton at home with a 14-5-2 record. They had a chance to win the program’s first conference title in the Suburban Middle Six showdown against a Pirates team that has won the conference the past two years.

Both teams entered with an 8-1 record in the conference and the winner would be the league champion.

With the rain coming down and making the field slick at Independence All-School Stadium, Chrisman managed seven shot attempts in tough conditions. Unfortunately for Chrisman, none of them found the back of the net in a 1-0 loss.

“It hurts to lose 1-0 in a game like this,” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “We have never won a conference title before and we deserved to. It hurts when the better team doesn’t win. They had one ball that bounced around that went in. We created chances but we didn’t have the same chances as them.”

Belton got its only goal on a corner kick in the first half. The ball bounced around in the penalty box and ended up at the feet of junior Zachary Lattimer, who punched in a left-footer in the 10th minute.

“We knew with it raining really hard, that those moments in the box would be important,” Schmidt said. “It bounced around and found an open Belton player.”

The Bears’ defense was on its feet for most of the first half. Their best chance at a goal in the first half came late when sophomore Adrian Cisneros caught Belton goalkeeper Alejandro Majors coming off his line to leave an empty net. The Bears sophomore lobbed a shot but it went over the goal.

In the second half, Majors stopped a breakaway shot and a header that almost went inside the right post on a couple of key plays. Chrisman freshman Trevor Jolley also missed an open shot from the left wing, knocking it just wide right.

“(Alejandro) Majors has been an animal all year,” Belton coach Jared Smith said. “He looks like a grown man in the goal and performs like a grown man.”

The Bears had some opportunities to send the game into overtime, but could not finish.

“We had more possession than them and created more chances, we just couldn’t score,” Schmidt said.

Chrisman will try to achieve another first beginning on Saturday in the Class 3 District 7 Tournament when it plays host Warrensburg in the first round at 11 a.m. The Bears have never won a district title but will have a good chance to do so this season as they enter as the No. 1 seed.

“We plan on winning districts,” Schmidt said. “We aren’t going to keep our heads down. That’s our mentality going into districts.”