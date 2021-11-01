District soccer roundup: Blue Springs South, Blue Springs forge another showdown

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South and Blue Springs get another shot at each other.

The Jaguars routed Columbia Battle 8-0 and Blue Springs topped Fort Osage 3-0 in Class 4 District 6 first-round games Saturday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.

That set up a Monday night semifinal between the crosstown rivals, the fourth meeting this season. Blue Springs won the first two meetings, 2-1 in the Raytown South Tournament on Sept. 2 and 1-0 on Sept. 29, but the Jaguars won the last one, 3-2 on Oct. 25.

Dylan Prater led the way for Blue Springs South Saturday, scoring five goals as the Jaguars won on the eight-goal mercy rule just nine minutes into the second half. Prater scored the first four goals of the game.

“He was on fire and really got us rolling,” Blue Springs South coach Todd Findley said.

Jacksyn McIntyre added a goal and three assists, Homer Skidmore had a goal and two assists and Aidan Schofield added a goal for the Jaguars (13-7-2).

Goalkeeper Joey Lorek recorded his ninth shutout of the season.

“We’ve relied on great defense and goalkeeping all year and tonight the attack also got going,” Findley said. “We will need another great effort in round two.”

BLUE SPRINGS 3, FORT OSAGE 0: Caden Hoehns and Alex Barajas each had a goal and an assist as Blue Springs eliminated Fort Osage.

Mason Willier also scored a goal as the Widcats improved to 12-8.

Class 3 District 7

Tuesday’s semifinals in Class 3 District 7 play will feature all Eastern Jackson County teams.

Top-seeded William Chrisman downed host Warrensburg 6-2 and will meet St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, which defeated St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia by the same 6-2 score.

Van Horn routed Raytown South 6-0 and will meet Grain Valley, a 3-2 winner over Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

Ali Fataki scored a hat trick to lead Chrisman to its win over Warrensburg. The Bears trailed 2-0 and were down a man and rallied with six unanswered goals.

“Down 0-2 and playing short the whole game, we turned it around and got the victory,” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said.

Tyler Large added two goals and Mitchell Cory had a goal and two assists. Joseph Casebolt, Trevor Jolley, JanMarco Garcia and Max Shaw also had assists for the Bears (15-6-2), who play St. Michael at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warrensburg.

VAN HORN 6, RAYTOWN SOUTH 0: Kobe Otano scored the first two goals to propel Van Horn to a first-round win over the Cardinals.

Diego Coronado added a goal and two assists and Florencio Rojo had a goal and an assist as Van Horn (14-7-1) advanced to face Grain Valley (14-7) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warrensburg.

Javier Ramirez curved in a corner kick for an unassisted goal and Jorge Venegas also scored. Edwin Vargas and Mark Shumake each contributed an assist.

GRAIN VALLEY 3, SMITH-COTTON 2: Owen White scored two goals to help Grain Valley get past Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

“Good postseason win over a quality opponent," Eagles coach Brett Lewis said.

Kade Compton also scored a goal as the Eagles improved to 14-7.

ST. MICHAEL 6, ST. PAUL 2: Max Ellis scored two goals the day after kicking four field goals for the football team to lead St. Michael the Archangel past St. Paul Lutheran in the first round.

Ellis scored both of his goals in a four-goal second half for the Guardians (11-10). Luke Gaffney, Stosh Nevshemal, Sam Tyler and Charlie Putthoff each added a goal and an assist and Diego Garcia had the assist on the first goal by Gaffney.