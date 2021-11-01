Hovan Jaghlasian's timely goal lifts Blue Springs past rival Jaguars into district soccer final

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hovan Jaghlasian has a flair for the dramatic.

The Blue Springs High School senior forward has scored three goals this season, and all came against crosstown rival Blue Springs South.

The first two came in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to coach Todd Findley's Jaguars in a game dominated by Jacksyn McIntyre in a Suburban Big Eight victory that honored late coach Dave Sheridan, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

In the Class 4 District 6 semifinals Monday night at Columbia Rock Bridge, Jaghlasian scored the biggest goal of his career, as he took a "perfect pass" from teammate Caden Hoehns in the 50th minute to score the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats.

"Hovan has a knack for scoring some big goals against Blue Springs," Wildcats coach Michael Palermo said after Blue Springs improved to 13-8 and now advances to the district championship match against host Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday. "The goal was perfect. We had a throw-in and Caden had a perfect pass to Hovan, who put it right into the net."

The Wildcats had the lead, but the game was far from over.

"The last 30 minutes were like two hours," Jaghlasian said. "It was amazing, unbelievable when I was able to score that goal. All the credit should go to Caden. Without his pass, I don't score.

"And then Tristian (Hoyle, the sophomore goalie) had to keep them from scoring the last 30 minutes, and he did! Our defense was amazing. We had a great game plan. I just wish I could tell you how it feels, but I can't. I'm searching for the words and can't find them – it just feels amazing and unbelievable."

Hoyle agreed with Jaghlasian about the excruciating final minutes.

"I know we scored with around 30 minutes left in the game," Hoyle said, "but it was the last five minutes that were agonizing for me. We kept them off the scoreboard, and I look up and there are five minutes left and it was more like two hours. I didn't think the game was ever going to end because they are such a great team and can score at any time."

Palermo devised a defense designed to slow down McIntyre, one of the most respected forwards in the state.

"We double-teamed him the entire game, and our defense was incredible," Palermo said. "You know how much I respect Todd and his players, and they gave it everything they had, especially in the second half, and with Tristian and our defense, we were able to keep them off the scoreboard."

Findley, whose team finished with a 13-8-2 record, praised his team and the crosstown rivals.

"They came out much more aggressive than we did for some reason, much like the (1-0 Wildcats win) over at their place," Findley said. "But once they scored that goal, we looked like a different team. We were flying all over the place but just couldn't get a goal to tie it up.

"I love this team. I'm going to miss our guys. They're such a great group, and I look forward to practice and games, and now, the season is over. So we wish Mike and his players success and hope they represent Blue Springs well and go all the way."