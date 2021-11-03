Chrisman rallies past St. Michael for shot at first district soccer title

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The William Chrisman boys soccer team entered Tuesday’s Class 5 District 7 semifinal one win away from having its most successful season ever.

The Bears had to tread some tough waters to try to achieve that goal against St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Warrensburg High School.

The Guardians dominated possession in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Things didn’t look good for the Bears until they turned up the pressure in the second half. Led by the trio of junior Mitchell Cory and seniors Javier Ortiz-Merino and Ali Fataki, Chrisman earned a 2-1 come-from-behind victory.

“We were on a teeter-totter and it was completely leaning one way in the first half,” Chrisman coach Justin Schmidt said. “St. Michael dominated. We needed to slowly shift the teeter-totter and we did that.”

That was the top-seeded Bears’ second win in the district playoffs, the most they have ever had in a single season. It’s a new milestone for a program that will seek its first district title in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game with crosstown rival Van Horn.

St. Michael had several chances inside the Bears’ penalty box, but scored its only goal in the first half when senior Sam Tyler knocked in a shot off an assist from sophomore Vincenti Nevshemal.

“We did exactly what we set out to do,” St. Michael coach Rob Puthoff said after his fourth-seeded Guardians finished the season with an 11-11 record. “We possessed the ball and had good chances in the box. Then Chrisman came out on fire in the second half and took over possession. And their goalkeeper was unbelievable. He made some great saves.

Putthoff was talking about Ortiz-Merino, who has been clutch for the Bears all season. In the second half, whenever St. Michael got the ball inside the penalty box, he would be aggressive on 50-50 chances and collect the ball before the Guardians could get a shot off.

“No matter how poorly we play sometimes, Javier keeps us in games,” Schmidt said after his team improved to 16-6-2. “We did a good job clearing balls out of the box. Our defense did a great job helping out Javier.”

Added Cory: “That’s what I love about Javier, he has no fear. He will go after every 50-50 ball.”

While Ortiz-Merino kept the Bears afloat, Cory helped his team tie it when he dribbled the ball near the top of the box from midfield and nailed a shot inside the left post to tie it early in the second half.

“I was wide open after our defense intercepted one of their balls,” Cory said. “I got it turned and around the 20-yard line, I just ripped it. When we pressured them, they made mistakes and that led to goals.”

Cory then sent a cross in front of the SMA goal line. It bounced off the chest of goalkeeper Hudson Waller and Fataki knocked in the game-winner.

“It feels great,” Fataki said. “I am just doing my part in putting the ball in the net. I feel happy about it.

“Mitchell has always been a great playmaker. He puts us in good situations.”

Added Cory: “When I crossed that one in and the keeper bobbled it, I knew Ali would put that one in.”

Schmidt said Fataki has made some major strides as a goal scorer during his senior season.

“Last year, he put himself in a lot of situations to score, but struggled scoring,” Schmidt said. “I knew it was going to be a good year for Ali because we knew he was going to put himself in situations to score and knew he was going to finish more.”