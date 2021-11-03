Kobe Otano's 'pro' goal lifts Van Horn into district championship

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Van Horn boys soccer coach Jesus Rodriguez said it was a shot that is normally taken by professional players.

But in Tuesday’s Class 5 District 7 semifinal against Grain Valley at Warrensburg High School, senior Kobe Otano scored one of the most impressive goals fans may ever see in a high school game.

In the 36th minute, senior Jorge Venegas sent a long direct free kick deep into the Grain Valley penalty box. Otano, without looking at the goal, leaped up and hit a backward header that curved inside the right post for a score.

It turns out that’s all the second-seeded Falcons needed in a 1-0 victory against No. 3-seeded Grain Valley. They advance to the championship match against crosstown rival William Chrisman at 6 p.m. Thursday in Warrensburg.

“I have yet to score a goal like that in high school before that one, but I did it plenty of times in club,” Otano said. “We just try to find a player that’s open, then direct the ball in the goal.

“Coach told me to let the ball touch the right part of my head and it will go right in.”

Before that, Otano missed a header and Rodriguez gave him some pointers.

“I have seen those goals quite a bit in the pros,” Rodriguez said. “When you hit the ball like that, it naturally curls to the back. I was screaming at him because he already had one clear header. He twisted his neck. I said, ‘You don’t have to twist your neck.' The next time, he didn’t twist his neck. He put his head on it and it went in.”

Otano’s goal was able to hold up because of the defensive pressure the Falcons put on the Eagles. Any time Grain Valley had the ball on Van Horn’s third of the field, multiple Falcons were there to play defense and make it difficult for the Eagles to get a shot off.

“We went over some words at halftime and one of them was intensity,” Otano said. “It scares the other team. When you put pressure on the other team, they can’t think quickly.”

Van Horn’s pressure often led to turnovers, which flustered Grain Valley at times.

The Eagles did have their chances. Senior Austin Schmitt had a wide-open shot close to the goal after a direct free kick and a point-blank header midway through the second half. However, Falcons goalkeeper Levi Carter saved both.

“Levi is turning into a stud for us,” Rodriguez said after his team improved to 15-7-1. “Before, he was nervous. Now that he has some games under his belt, he’s definitely improved. He’s one of the best shot stoppers we’ve had. And we’ve had some great shot stoppers in the past.”

Grain Valley forward Carter Compton also had an open header in the 64th minute, but pushed it just wide right of the goal.

“It was hard to break down their defense in the final third,” Grain Valley coach Brett Lewis said after his team finished 14-8. “They got all 10 guys behind the ball and they defended like crazy. I thought in the second half, we had most of the possession. They were really trying to hold onto that lead so they were packing it in at moments.”

The Falcons now turn their attention to top-seeded Chrisman (16-6-2), a team they lost to 2-1 on Sept. 29.

“I want revenge for the last time we played them,” Otano said. “We were in our heads, but now we are ready and we have momentum. We’re not going to take it easy on them.”