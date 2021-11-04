Caden Hoehns powers Blue Springs soccer to second straight district title

Bill Althaus
The Examiner
Blue Springs senior Caden Hoehns (6) and his teammates celebrate after defeating host Columbia Rock Bridge 3-0 in the Class 4 District 6 championship Wednesday. It is the second straight district title for the Wildcats.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Caden Hoehns is often the Blue Springs player who executes a perfect pass to a fellow Wildcat who then scores a goal. 

But in Wednesday's Class 4 District 6 championship, Hoehns reluctantly stepped into the spotlight, scoring two first-half goals that led to a 3-0 victory over host Columbia Rock Bridge and a second straight district title. 

The Wildcats advance to a Class 4 state quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 13 against the District 5 champion, Springfield Kickapoo or Carthage, at a time to be determined.

"I'm so proud of the guys," coach Mike Palermo said by phone over the noisy celebration on the bus ride back to Blue Springs. "They found a way to win both these games, and both were complete-team wins."

Blue Springs players pose with the district championship plaque after defeating host Columbia Rock Bridge 3-0 in the Class 4 District 6 championship Wednesday. It is the second straight district title for the Wildcats.

Hoehns agreed, adding, "I might have scored two goals, but Alex Barajas scored a big goal in the second half and we were all on the same page the entire game. Last year, when I was junior, we won our first district title in a long time (believed to be 2006) and to win it back-to-back years is so special. It's just incredible." 

Hoehns scored his first goal in the 25th minute, with a right-footed volley tap just above the box. His second goal came six minutes later on with a left-footed goal.

Blue Springs (10) Vincent Croney slide tackles Rock Bridge's Henry Jenks (22).

"We were feeling confident with the 2-0 lead at the half, and Alex's goal in the second half was huge," Palermo said after his team improved to 14-8. "We are absolutely playing our best soccer when the games are the biggest and the most important." 

Tristian Hoyle recorded his third shutout of the district tournament as the Wildcats beat crosstown rival Blue Springs South 1-0 in the semifinal and Fort Osage 3-0 in the first round. Hovan Jaghlasian scored the lone goal in the win over the rival Jaguars off an assist from Hoehns.

Rock Bridge's Connor Little (10) and Blue Springs' Caden Hoehns (16) trying to get possession of the ball.