Caden Hoehns powers Blue Springs soccer to second straight district title

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Caden Hoehns is often the Blue Springs player who executes a perfect pass to a fellow Wildcat who then scores a goal.

But in Wednesday's Class 4 District 6 championship, Hoehns reluctantly stepped into the spotlight, scoring two first-half goals that led to a 3-0 victory over host Columbia Rock Bridge and a second straight district title.

The Wildcats advance to a Class 4 state quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 13 against the District 5 champion, Springfield Kickapoo or Carthage, at a time to be determined.

"I'm so proud of the guys," coach Mike Palermo said by phone over the noisy celebration on the bus ride back to Blue Springs. "They found a way to win both these games, and both were complete-team wins."

Hoehns agreed, adding, "I might have scored two goals, but Alex Barajas scored a big goal in the second half and we were all on the same page the entire game. Last year, when I was junior, we won our first district title in a long time (believed to be 2006) and to win it back-to-back years is so special. It's just incredible."

Hoehns scored his first goal in the 25th minute, with a right-footed volley tap just above the box. His second goal came six minutes later on with a left-footed goal.

"We were feeling confident with the 2-0 lead at the half, and Alex's goal in the second half was huge," Palermo said after his team improved to 14-8. "We are absolutely playing our best soccer when the games are the biggest and the most important."

Tristian Hoyle recorded his third shutout of the district tournament as the Wildcats beat crosstown rival Blue Springs South 1-0 in the semifinal and Fort Osage 3-0 in the first round. Hovan Jaghlasian scored the lone goal in the win over the rival Jaguars off an assist from Hoehns.