Van Horn rallies for fourth straight district title, spoils Chrisman's chance at first

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The William Chrisman boys soccer team was just a little more than 29 minutes away from making history.

The Bears were seeking the program’s first district championship in Thursday’s Class 3 District 7 championship matchup with crosstown rival Van Horn at Warrensburg High School. The Bears looked to be in a good position to win when Trevor Jolley scored a goal in the 51st minute.

Up to that point, Chrisman goalkeeper Javier Ortiz-Merino made a handful of incredible saves to keep the Falcons off the scoreboard. However, Van Horn’s high press and ball possession helped it solve the puzzle late as the battle-tested Falcons rallied for a 2-1 victory and their fourth consecutive district title.

“We didn’t come in here thinking they were going to beat us,” said Van Horn senior forward Kobe Otano, whose team fell to Chrisman 2-1 in the regular season. “We came here thinking we were going to take them.”

Throughout the final, the Falcons (16-7-1) dominated possession and put a lot of pressure on Ortiz-Merino. But he refused to let any shots get past him for the first 60-plus minutes, making save after save.

“There’s a reason we allow less than one goal a game on average this season,” Chrisman head coach Justin Schmidt said. “He’s a big part of that. It’s not just him making saves, it’s his leadership to the team was contagious.”

“We didn’t do the best job of keeping possession. I thought we were doing a good job keeping possession in the back where it wasn’t dangerous. We just could never get that rhythm.”

Van Horn head coach Jesus Rodriguez came away impressed with Ortiz-Merino, saying he would seek to assist with getting the senior a spot on the Graceland University men’s team.

“He’s a great goalie,” Rodriguez said. “I told him he’s a great keeper and kept them in the game. I told him I would give coach Bryan (Courtney) a call and see if we can get him looked at. It would have been a 3-0 or 4-1 game, but his saves kept them in it.”

Ortiz-Merino's stellar play allowed Chrisman to take a 1-0 lead when Ali Fataki received a throw-in, blazed past a pair of Van Horn defenders, sent a cross toward the right post and a wide-open Trevor Jolley buried the shot for a 1-0 lead.

But with as much possession as Van Horn had for most of the game and the chances it created, Ortiz-Merino’s heroics appeared to be difficult to sustain. Especially with the Falcons using a high press that limited the chances the Bears could create themselves.

“That’s what we have been working on in practice – possession,” Otano said. “That’s how we wear teams out. We just ran, ran, ran during practice. It takes a lot of energy to run that press. It’s exhausting. But we wanted this and we worked for it.”

That was the case when the Falcons scored two goals off set pieces late.

Senior midfielder Jorge Venegas sent a corner kick right in front of the goal. Otano knocked a header off the hands of a diving Ortiz-Merino and the ball ricocheted into the goal to tie it at 1-1 in the 61st minute.

“Yesterday, we worked on restarts for 45 minutes for that reason,” Rodriguez said. “When we get those opportunities, we want to take advantage of them.”

Less than a minute later, after a Chrisman foul, senior midfielder Diego Coronado sent a direct free kick from a few feet outside the right side of the box and junior midfielder Jhonny de la Rosa knocked in a close-range header for the go-ahead goal.

“It felt great. It has been a while since I scored,” de la Rosa said. “It is just amazing to do that in this environment in front of all our fans.

“We struggled to score at the beginning of the year. And when (Coronado) came back (from an injury that cost him to miss most of the regular season), we started winning.”

Rodriguez agreed with Otano that Coronado has been a difference maker.

“These are the types of games he likes to play, the ones that matter and are competitive,” Rodriguez said of Coronado.

Chrisman had a couple of chances to tie it late but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, ending its best season in school history at 16-7-2.

“It hurts to lose,” Schmidt said. “We will think about how good our season was later on. We didn’t come in here expecting to be done tonight.”

After winning yet another first-place district plaque, the Falcons will now turn their attention to non-conference rival Guadalupe Centers, the 2020 Class 2 state champion. The Falcons and Aztecs will meet in the Class 3 state quarterfinals on Nov. 13 at a time and site to be determined.

“They are going to be just as much of a challenge as Chrisman was,” Otano said of Guadalupe (12-6), the District 8 champion. “I know they aren’t going to come out easy. We are going to come out hard. We are going to try and get that dub (win) for our fans.”