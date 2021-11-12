Blue Springs soccer feels prepared for first time on big stage since 2006

Bill Althaus

As coach Michael Palermo and his Blue Springs High School boys soccer team boarded a bus for their trip to Springfield for a Class 4 state quarterfinal, the former Wildcat soccer standout had a moment of reflection.

"Five years ago, we didn't win a game," Palermo said, "and now, we're in the state quarterfinals! The last time we won this game was 1996 and the last time we were in it was 2006. And now, we're back, and it just feels so good.

"This team, this group of young men is one of those teams that come around every 25 years, and I couldn't be more proud of them."

His 14-8 Wildcats face the 20-6-1 Kickapoo Chiefs in Springfield at 2 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to the final four for the fourth time in program history and the first since winning the Class 4A state title in 1996.

Though Blue Springs has less wins, Palermo said he feels like a tough schedule – including two times through the Suburban Big Eight Conference gauntlet – has his team battle-tested.

"I'll tell you one thing about our conference," he said, "it prepares us for anything we might face in the post season. Kickapoo has some big players, and big scorers – just like we've faced all season.

"I think that technically we might have an edge, and our defense has been outstanding, so if we can find a way to put the ball in the back of the net, it might be a special weekend."

The winner will go to the final four the following weekend in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton and will face Jackson or Marquette at 4 p.m. Nov. 19.

Goalkeeper Tristian Hoyle and the Wildcats defense, led by senior backs Will Rusk and Alex Barajas, have registered three straight postseason shutouts, blanking Fort Osage 3-0, crosstown rival Blue Springs South 1-0 and Columbia Rock Bridge 3-0 to advance.

"I've been so proud of all the guys," said Palermo, whose team has won seven of its last nine. "We've managed to get the big goal or goals when we need them, and I'm so proud of the three straight shutouts in the playoffs. We're really playing some great soccer right now."

And now is when teams like Palermo's need to rise to the occasion.

"Look at a player like Hovan Jaghlasian, who mostly played JV last year," Palermo said. "He hit the weight room and worked so hard and now, he has become a player who finds a way to score in the big games."

Jaghlasian scored the lone goal in the 1-0 district semifinal win over Blue Springs South. Senior Caden Hoehns, the Wildcats’ top play maker, leads a stronf midfield that includes Landon Bernhardy and Garrett Alsup.

"All our guys are rising to the occasion, and none of us want this season to end," Palermo said, "we're having too much fun."