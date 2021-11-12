Van Horn soccer faces rival Guadalupe for high school state final four berth

Michael Smith

Usually, rivals in high school sports involve teams in the same city or in the same conference.

That is not the case for Van Horn and the rival it will play in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

Guadalupe Centers Charter of Kansas City has developed into a rival for the Falcons in recent years. The teams have played each other nine times in the past five years with Van Horn holding a 5-4 edge over the Aztecs in the series.

However, this matchup will be the most important one of all as the winner will advance to the Class 3 state final four in Fenton. Van Horn will play host to Guadalupe at 5 p.m. Saturday. A win would give Van Horn its second final four berth and first since taking third place in 2018.

Both teams faced off earlier this season during the Kansas City Cup tournament at Van Horn, a game in which the Aztecs prevailed 4-1. However, the Falcons were missing some of their players due to injury and illness and head coach Jesus Rodriguez was not present due to contracting COVID-19. This time, the Falcons will be close to full strength.

“It was an off game for us, but that was just the preseason,” Van Horn senior forward Kobe Otano said. “This game really counts. We are not going to worry about that loss and just play hard.”

Added Rodriguez: “Our guys were very passive and very out of it in the last game. It was insane to see that on film. We weren’t working hard. That’s how we got to this point – working hard in the playoffs.”

That’s what the Falcons (16-7-1) will need to do to keep using an effective strategy that has worked for them during the playoffs, using the hyper press. Van Horn has used its pressure on opposing ball handlers to create multiple opportunities for counter attacks. It’s something that helped the Falcons overcome a 1-0 deficit to defeat William Chrisman 2-1 in the District 7 final.

“If we are pressuring hard on their half of the field when we don’t have it, they won’t have time to find their players,” Rodriguez said.

It’s a strategy Otano said can work against Guadalupe.

“We just got done watching film for this practice,” Otano said. “We noticed that constant pressure will help us get the ball back against them. We also possess the ball well and we will eventually score.”

That pressure could create opportunities for a Falcons offense that has averaged three goals per game and has outscored opponents 18-2 over a six-game winning streak. Otano leads the team with 24 goals. Senior midfielder Jorge Venegas has also been a force in scoring and playmaking with 18 goals and 18 assists.

“We have a ton of talent and anyone can put the ball in the back of the net,” Rodriguez said.

Also helping with the offense was the return of senior midfielder Diego Coronado, who missed most of the season with an injury. He’s provided a boost to Van Horn with his ability to find open teammates.

“He’s going to be a big help,” Otano said of Coronado. “He’s gotten a lot bigger, taller and stronger than last year. He covers a lot of ground and makes good passes.”

On defense, Van Horn has been effective, allowing just 1.4 goals per game. Not only do the Falcons have a strong back line, but goalkeeper Levi Carter has made major improvements since the beginning of the season, recording four shutouts in his last five games.

“He is one of the best coming out goalkeepers we’ve had,” Rodriguez said of Carter. “Coming out means he grabs or punches it out when he comes off his line. One thing that was missing early in the season was shot stopping ability. I thought he did that really well against Grain Valley and Chrisman.

“He has gotten a lot better and he’s more confident.”

The Falcons will still have a tough task, however. They will try to stop senior forward Luckyboy Tarley, who has been a dynamic scorer for the Aztecs (12-6). They will also have to account for Alexis Ibarra, who has been a solid distributor. Guadalupe is 4-1 against common opponents this season, while Van Horn is 3-3.

“We have to eliminate (Tarley) and we can’t let Alexis breathe,” Roriguez said. “Alexis is in the middle and moves the ball well for them. We have to contain their fast break. When they win the ball back, they like to go direct to (Tarley), so we were working in practice to eliminate that.”

Van Horn senior defender Daniel Aguilar said the back line is up to the task.

“As long as we are tight, nothing should go through,” he said.