Blue Springs soccer downs Kickapoo to earn first state final four berth in 25 years

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Michael Palermo has been to the final four with the Blue Springs Soccer team as a player, back in 1992.

Now, he's going as a coach. Goalkeeper Tristan Hoyle and the Wildcats defense made Mason Willier's lone goal stand up for a 1-0 victory Saturday afternoon in a Class 5 state quarterfinal against host Springfield Kickapoo.

Willier scored with 20 minutes left in the game, and Palermo joked, "Those last 20 minutes were the longest of my life! I'm getting too old for this. I thought I was going to have a heart attack."

His goalkeeper echoed the coach's feelings.

"That was the longest 20 minutes of my life," said Hoyle, who has recorded four consecutive postseason shutouts. "The guys on the back row were incredible. I'll be honest with you, they did such a great job I didn't really need to make any big saves – but it was still the longest 20 minutes of my life!"

Palermo will now take his 15-8 Wildcats to the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton in suburban St. Louis, where they will meet 18-7-2 Jackson in a state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday.

"When I went as a player, we lost in double overtime 1-0 to Vianney, which was USA Today's No. 1 team in the nation," Palermo said after his team ended a 25-year final four drought. "It was still a great experience – one that I will never forget."

The last time the Wildcats went to state was 1996 when then coach Doug McLagan's team shocked the state soccer community by beating Christian Brothers College 1-0 for the title.

"How cool is it," asked Palermo, "to go back to state 25 years after Doug's team won the championship? I'm just so proud of these guys."

Willier said the bus ride home was "incredible."

"It was just an incredible game and bus ride home," Willier said. "The ball actually deflected off one of their players and I just kicked it in the net.

"We celebrated the goal, but knew we had 20 more minutes to play, and we were really focused and got the job done."