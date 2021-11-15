'Like a family': Van Horn soccer comes together to return to state final four

Bill Althaus

As his players hugged and celebrated on the field following a 2-0 state soccer quarterfinal win over visiting Guadalupe Center, Van Horn coach Jesus Rodriguez looked into the packed stands, smiled and shook his head.

"Just look at our crowd," said Rodriguez, who has led the Falcons to the final four in two of the past four seasons, "that is like a football crowd. There are parents and other family members, our student section and so many people who have been so important in supporting our team.

"This is like a family, and I am so proud of everyone here today – my players on the field and our fans in the stands."

The 17-7-1 Falcons will play 23-3 Fort Zumwalt South at 1:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 3 state semifinal at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton in suburban St. Louis.

Rodriguez's players echoed their coach's comments as they headed toward to sideline to hug, high-five and greet their special fans as no one paid attention to the light rain that was falling.

If you were a Falcon, it was all sunshine and rainbows.

"I am so proud to be a part of this family," said junior forward Jhonny De La Rosa, whose goal in the 47th minute was all the Falcons needed to punch their ticket to the second state final four berth in program history and second in four years.

"I love my teammates, our coaches and our fans! Look at our fans, they are part of our family, a very big part. When we play a soccer game, it is like a family celebration, and it is so special to share this very special win with all of them."

Senior Edwin Vargas slipped a perfect pass to De La Rosa on his goal. Vargas then iced the victory when he took a pass from Enil Arteaga to score the Falcons' second goal in the final minute of the game.

"A beautiful goal by Edwin!" De La Rosa said, as Vargas stood by, tears streaming down his face.

"You're talking about me! Oh, thank you! Talk about me," cried out Vargas, who was overcome by the big win.

"I went to Truman for two years and transferred to Van Horn last year," Vargas said. "I played junior varsity and worked so hard to make it to varsity, and to be a part of this game, tonight, with all our fans and family here is unbelievable. I wish I could tell you how amazing it feels right now."

De La Rosa grabbed his teammate, gave him a hug and they walked toward to the stands to greet their fans.

An unsung hero was first-year goalkeeper Levi Carter, who made several big stops in the game, including a heads-up play in front of the net off an Aztec corner kick in the 22nd minute.

"We practice plays like that all the time, so I was anticipating what was coming," Carter said. "This win is amazing. But you know what is even more amazing? The bond, the brotherhood, the family feeling we have with this team. And our fans are a big part of that.

"When I joined the soccer team, I thought I was going to become a part of a very good team, but I became a part of a family. And it all starts with our great coaches. We love them, and they love us. This is just an amazing family to be a part of – and we're going to state!"

The Aztecs beat the Falcons 4-1 in the regular season, but Rodriguez said his team was missing many key players in that loss.

"They are big and physical and are well coached," Rodriguez said of Guadalupe’s team, "but we worked all week on our game plan and it worked very well. This is Levi's first year in the goal and he was outstanding, and our guys got the job done."